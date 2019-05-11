2019 Encinitas Cruise Nights Series begins May 16

Cruise downtown Encinitas to see hundreds of hot rods, Woodies and other classic and vintage vehicles and enjoy live music at several venues and find car clubs. All types and makes of classic vehicles, domestic and foreign, are welcome in any open street parking spaces.
This year’s Encinitas Cruise Night Series kicks off Thursday, May 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., S. Coast Hwy 101 between D and K Streets.
The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.