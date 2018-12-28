Encinitas events this week (Dec. 28)

A New Year's Eve Senior Social Dance will be held Dec. 31 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Senior Center. Courtesy

New Year’s Eve Senior Social Dance

Enjoy live music, refreshments, surprise give-a-ways, and, of course, cheers to 2019 on Dec. 31 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Tickets are on sale at the Senior Center while supplies last, with a maximum of 8 tickets per person.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2JgBKcg or call 760-943-2250.

New Year’s Eve ‘Burning Bowl event

All are invited to burn what you want to release for 2018 and set intentions for 2019 in a supportive community setting on Dec. 31 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive.

Most of the ceremony will take place inside, with a few minutes outside for the burning process.

For more information, visit www.SeasideCenter.org.

Encinitas Lions Club to host ‘Gift of Sight’ event

Encinitas Chapter of Lions Club International, in conjunction with the California Lions Friends in Sight, Essilor Vision Foundation, and the Encinitas Branch of the San Diego County Library, will hold a community event Jan 12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., to provide free vision and hearing screenings, and free refurbished eyeglasses to all people of all ages, especially those with financial hardship. During these screenings, licensed sight and hearing professionals will provide eye and hearing health assessments and, if necessary, free refurbished eyeglasses. The vision screening is not intended to replace the comprehensive eye examination obtain through a doctor’s office. It does assess eye health concerns and provides a usable pair of recycled eyeglasses until professional services can be obtained.

No registration is necessary and services are provided on a “first-come, first-served” basis. For more information, please visit https://clfis.info/ or encinitaslions.org, or visit the Encinitas Lions Club on Facebook. Location: San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

West African Dance

Local San Diego dancer Kiki Ogulu will be teaching a multi-level class with emphasis on technique. Drop-ins welcome.

Accompanied by fabulous percussionists. Friday, Dec. 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. $15. 760-402-7229.

Wednesdays@Noon: Peter Pupping Band

Peter Pupping and William Wilson will perform Wednesday, Jan. 2, 12-12:45 p.m. at the Encinitas Library.

Hear music from their release “Jazz Bend,” which bends jazz standards and rock classics with a refreshing take, including pop, funk, Latin and blues. Peter Pupping on guitar, Mark Hunter on electric bass, Kevin Koch on drums (both from the band Fatburger) and Allan Phillips on piano. (Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts).

Encinitas Library is located at 540 Cornish Drive. Free. 760-633-2746. www.peterpuppingband.com

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: A Star Is Born; Free Solo; Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. 760-436-7469. www.lapalomatheatre.com

First Wednesday Concert Series: Lisa Sanders, Brown Sugar

The acclaimed San Diego singer/songwriters will perform their own material as well as covers on popular songs. (Friends of Cardiff Library) Wednesday, Jan. 2, 7-8 p.m. Cardiff Library, 2081 Newcastle Avenue. Free. 760-635-1000. www.friendscardifflibrary.org

Half-Price Book Sale Encinitas Library

Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. general public. Members of EFL get to shop early, from 9-10 a.m. Encinitas Library Book Store, 540 Cornish Drive. Thousands of books, mostly priced from 25 cents to $1. CDs, 25 cents. DVDs, mostly $1. Encinitas Friends of the Library: www.encinitaslibfriends.org

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges. Enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. Supplies provided. (Synergy Art Foundation). Sat. Jan. 5 and 19, 10:30 a.m.; Tues. Jan 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 4 p.m. Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Free. Register at schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org or call 760-633-6709.

This Week at the Heritage Ranch

Families Make History. A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. Every Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Free

Tour The Teten Farm House. Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Every Saturday in Jan. 12:30-4 p.m.

Sunday Songwriter Circle. Bring your unplugged instrument and get in on our weekly jam circle. Local songwriters, singers, pickers and listeners are welcomed. Every Sun. in Jan. 12:30-4 p.m. San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. 760-632-9711; www.sdheritage.org

Home Away From Home Family Fun Day

Each winter, millions of birds fly along the western coastline of North America to and from breeding grounds. Young children are invited to explore bird migration with crafts, hikes and hands-on activities, co-presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy educators and County Parks rangers. Sunday, Jan. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. Free.

First Sunday Music Series: Julian Roel Quartet

Julian’s quartet spotlights bebop, west coast jazz, and compositions by such artists as Charlie Parker, Dave Brubeck, Cedar Walton, and Thelonious Monk. Julian Roel studies the alto saxophone at the New School of Jazz and Contemporary music. (Encinitas Friends of the Library). Sunday, Jan. 6, 2-3 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. www.encinitaslibfriends.org

Brandeis University on Wheels professor to discuss anti-Semitism in America today

The Brandeis National Committee San Dieguito Chapter will welcome Brandeis University Professor Raj Sampath on Jan. 7 at its annual outreach luncheon and program, University on Wheels. Sampath will speak on overcoming anti-Semitism in a diverse 21st century America.

The lunch, open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. at The Crossings, 5800 The Crossings Drive, Carlsbad. The cost is $55, $65, $75 (with special seating), and proceeds will benefit Magnify the Mind, a project to raise funds for a high speed microscope to be used at Brandeis University for research in neurodegenerative diseases.