Encinitas events this week: April 19

10th Annual Taste of Cardiff runs May 2

Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 10th Annual Taste of Cardiff on Thursday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event will include restaurants and retailers in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Restaurant Row along S. Coast Hwy. 101.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in the vintage Camera Camper. During the event, participants will help name the winner of the coveted Taste of Cardiff Golden Fork Award.

Local Sip Stops will offer samples of North County’s finest beer, wine, and kombucha.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: www.cardiff101.com.

Cardiff Schools’ Ice Cream Social

Come celebrate Cardiff Schools’ 43rd annual Ice Cream Social from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Cardiff Elementary School (1888 Montgomery Ave, Cardiff, 92007).

There will be fun for the whole family including a silent auction, opportunity drawing, games, jumpies, live entertainment, food, ice cream sundaes and more. All proceeds support Cardiff schools.

LCC presents ‘The Addams Family’

La Costa Canyon High School’s production of “The Addams Family” continues April 19-20 and April 24-27 at LCC’s David H. Thompson Theatre (1 Maverick Way, Carlsbad, 90029).

All shows have a 7 p.m. curtain. To avoid lines at the door please purchase tickets ahead of time online at www.lacostacanyontheatre.com. Tickets will also be available at the door beginning at 6 p.m.

‘April in Bloom’ events at The Forum Carlsbad

Spring is in the air at The Forum Carlsbad and to celebrate, the center is hosting a 9-day public celebration called “April in Bloom.” From April 27- May 5, a variety of entertaining activities and shopping opportunities await visitors, including a fashion show, “Butterfly Encounter,” Maker’s Market and more. For more information, visit www.eventsforumcarlsbad.com.

The Forum Carlsbad is located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, 92009.

Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt, April 20

The annual Spring Egg Hunt will take place 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20 at Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. The event will include 20,000 eggs and two live shows from Hullabaloo on-stage at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. No food or drink available for purchase, so participants may bring their own. For more information, call the City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at (760) 633-2740 or e-mail encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov

Encinitas Spring Street Fair

The Encinitas Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.org), will be held Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include music, food, a Beer Garden and more. For additional information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.

Seaside Center Easter Celebration

On Sunday, April 21, Seaside Center for Spiritual Living is hosting an Easter celebration for people from all walks of life in the Celebration Garden at their location at 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas. Service options include the Sunrise Service 6-7 a.m., followed by the center’s annual community breakfast; a 9-10 a.m. service followed by an Easter Egg Hunt; and a final service 11 a.m. to noon, also followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. Children 12 and younger are welcome to the egg hunts and photo ops with the Easter Bunny. This celebration event is free. Questions? Contact Katherine Cespedes at (760) 753-5786 ext. 818, e-mail communications@seasidecenter.org or visit seasidecenter.org

Volunteers needed to take furry friends on hikes

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and the Helen Woodward Animal Center are looking for volunteers to take the Center’s dogs on hikes while their homes are being cleaned. The Furry Friends morning walks will take place once a month on the second Wednesday of each month in the early morning for an approximate one-hour walk. Time frame to be determined. A tour of the Center and a training/orientation session will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Administration Building at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe. To volunteer, fill out the application at bit.ly/2IzeOn3and to participate in the training/orientation, register at bit.ly/2XdXBDU Questions? Contact Trish Boaz, executive director of SDRVC at trish@sdrvc.org

San Elijo Elementary’s Annual Country Fair

The family-friendly San Elijo Elementary School (SEES) Country Fair will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the school, 1615 Schoolhouse Way, San Marcos. Activities include carnival thrill rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, carnival games, arts and crafts, a live auction, entertainment, food carts and more. Admission is free. Attraction tickets can be purchased online. Proceeds from the fair go to the nonprofit SEES Parent Teacher Organization. Donations support art, science, drama lessons and other educational opportunities. Questions? Contact Malia Goss, Vice President of Country Fair at seescountryfairpto@gmail.com Purchase tickets at seesfair.com

Comedy: ‘The Servant of Two Masters’

The screwball comedy play The Servant of Two Masters is based on the original 1746 comedic play Servitore di Due Padroni by Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni. The production has been adapted by director AJ Knox and playwright Samantha Ginn for a new audience and a fresh cast, inspired by comedy classics like Airplane! and Monty Python. When the trickster Truffaldino (Ginn) signs on to serve two masters in the hope of double wages and double dinners, chaos and hilarity ensue. The production began Friday, April 5 and runs through Sunday, May 5. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday Matinee; and 2 p.m. Sunday Matinee. Tickets can be purchased in person at New Village Arts, 2787 State St., Carlsbad, via phone at (760) 433-3245, or online at newvillagearts.org

‘Graze at the Fields’ will showcase local food, drink and agriculture

From 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, San Diego County Farm Bureau will be hosting the first annual tasting and education event at the world-renowned Carlsbad Flower Fields, 5704 Paseo Del Norte. This event will include several stations each offering a unique small plate creatively prepared by San Diego chefs. Each plate will be faired with one of San Diego’s local beverages. Local growers of the ingredients used in each plate and the purveyors of the paired beverages will be available to talk with the public. Guests will receive conversation starters, be able to speak with an array of partners involved in agriculture and view static displays to learn more about what it’s like to farm in SD County. Tickets can be purchased at sdfarmbureau.org/graze-at-the-fields For more information, contact event and marketing coordinator Taylor Zumstein at (760) 745-3023 or taylor@sdfarmbureau.org

Lux Art Institute events and ceramics classes

Lux Art Institute offers a variety of classes on ceramics. All classes and events will take place at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. For more information, visit www.luxartinstitute.org, call (760) 436-6611 or e-mail visitorservices@luxartinstitute.org.

Film: ‘Raise the Red Lantern’

“Raise the Red Lantern,” a film on a young woman becomes the fourth wife of a wealthy lord, and must learn to live with the strict rules and tensions within the household, will be played in Chinese with English subtitles at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Room 204. The film will show 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 19. Free. For more information e-mail lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Film: ‘4 Wheel Bob’

San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy will show the film “4 Wheel Bob,” the story of a wheelchair hiker, Bob Coomber, and his attempt to be the first wheelchair hiker to cross the Sierra Nevada from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 at REI Encinitas, 1590 Leucadia Blvd. After the film, there will be a Skype call with Bob Coomber and film producer Tal Skloot to ask questions. Free. For more information and to register visit bit.ly/2PaYqug

West African Dance

The ninth year of Encinitas West African Dance will be celebrated with guest teacher Daunte Fyall. Fyall will be sharing the energetic movements of folkloric dances from Guinea, Senegal and Mali while live percussion is played. All levels are welcome. The dance will take place from 7-9 p.m. Friday, April 19 at Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. For more information visit the Facebook page at bit.ly/2IzQxNW or call (760) 402-7229.

Music by the Sea: Micah Wright and friends

Musicians Micah Wright (clarinet, piano), Allan Hon (cello), Espen Nystog Aas (clarinet) and Hui Wu (piano) will perform virtuosic selections for cello, clarinet and piano by Brahms, Prokofiev, Widor and Muczynski. They have trained at Yale School of Music, The Julliard School, USC and Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19 in the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Tickets at bit.ly/2DkzOuC or at the door. Call (760) 633-2746 for more information.

Performing Arts for teens and adults with autism

Positive Action Community Theatre (PACT) is a dynamic nonprofit organization that offers improvisational theatre and performing arts workshops designed to teach social and communication skills to teens and young adults (3-5:30 p.m.) and children (2-3 p.m.) with autism and other special needs in an inclusive environment. Spring workshops 2-5:30 p.m. beginning Saturday, April 20 at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd., ste. 100. Questions? Visit pacthouse.org or call (760) 815-8512.

Pacific View volunteer work event

Pacific View Academy of Arts needs help rehabbing buildings and remodeling landscape. The academy is looking for volunteers to help at the next work party. Bring work gloves and closed-toe shoes. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at 608 Third St., Encinitas. For more information visit pacificviewacademyarts.org

Spring Party with bunny, April 20

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, children ages 2-6 may visit with the Easter bunny, real bunnies and small animals, as well as make spring crafts and more. At 12:30 p.m., the parade through the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive will take place, along with a stuffed bunny hunt. Each child will receive a stuffed bunny to take home. Space is limited, first-come, first-served. The Garden opens at 9 a.m. For more information, visit sdbgarden.org/bunny.htmLa Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing “Glorai Bell,” “Apollo 11,” “The Beach Bum” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” 471 Coast Hwy 101. Tickets are $10, cash only. For show times or more information, visit lapalomatheatre.com or call (760) 436-7469.

Economics forecasts and policy lecture

Former research economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University, Jonathan Wright, will discuss economics forecasts and economic policy at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club. Cost is $50. Discounts are available for UCSD faculty, staff, students and alumni. For more information, call (858) 534-9710 or e-mail econroundtable@ucsd.edu and register at bit.ly/2VRJcwO

Del Mar Rose Society Annual Rose Show

The Del Mar Rose Society will present its Annual Rose Show Thursday, April 25 in the afternoon through Saturday morning, April 27. Come see, admire and smell the winning roses and all the entries on display through the entire Del Mar Library locally grown by members of the Del Mar Rose Society.

The Del Mar Library is located at 1309 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014.

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair

San Diego Kids Expo & Fair will be held April 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (O’Brien Hall). The San Diego Kids Expo & Fair is a two-day event featuring an indoor expo with 150 companies and nonprofits that have products and services and things to do for kids. Kids can take a free train ride, play laser tag, take a swing in the batting cages, handle live animals, along with participating in other free activities. There is also an outdoor fair with rides like zip lines, walk on water bubbles, and jumpies. The Kids Expo is a non-profit event produced for kids.

Visit www.delmarfairgrounds.com and www.SanDiegoKidsExpo.com

Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree

The Volley4All Association will hold its 5th Annual Volley & Vine Sunset Soiree on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Powerhouse Park Community Center in Del Mar. The event will feature wine, beer, delicious food, silent and live auctions, raffle and door prizes. Proceeds benefit youth volleyball athletes. Adult 21-plus only.

Powerhouse Park Community Center is located at 1658 Coast Blvd. Del Mar. Visit www.volley4all.org for more information and tickets.

Cirque du Soleil Volta

Cirque du Soleil Volta runs at the Del Mar Fairgrounds now through May 5. Show times are either 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Energetic, urban and contemporary, Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-seen-before under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world.

Equestrian Performance

The 74th annual Del Mar National Horse Show is underway, with “Night of the Horse,” at 7 p.m. on April 20 in the Del Mar Arena at Del Mar Fairgrounds, located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. The variety show features entertainment that will dazzle the family with daring feats and displays of skilled horsemanship during this musical and theatrical performance that includes a 36-horse drill team, an original 1860 Concord Stagecoach, and equestrian teams showing off tricks while riding. Please visit delmarnational.com for more information.

USO Gala

USO San Diego’s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala “Stand Up for Liberty” will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady, philanthropist, businessman and entrepreneur, will receive the America Eagle Award, and Gary Sinise, Academy Award winner and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, will receive the Patriot Award. For ticket information, visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019.

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Helicopter Golf Ball Drop

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club is hosting its 5th annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, May 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. All are welcome to attend the event, where the club raises funds for a number of the community organizations it supports. The cost to attend is only $45, and includes one drink, appetizers, dessert and live music. In addition, there is an option to purchase golf balls, which will be dropped from a helicopter, with the closest three balls earning cash prizes. The winner need not be present to win. Visit encinitascoastalrotary.org

Cinco de Mayo event in Balboa Park

Building on the incredible success of last year’s inaugural event, the Cinco de Mayo Celebration in Balboa Park is expanding to bring even more Mexican-themed music and dance performances, arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities on Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Set within both the historic Plaza de Panama and Spreckels Organ Pavilion, this year’s celebration once again features colorful horseback riders, traditional dance groups, a fashion show, strolling mariachis, hands-on activity booths for kids, authentic arts and crafts demonstrations by artisans from Mexico, food trucks, and a free concert event featuring Jarabe Mexicano.

For updates and full event details, visit www.balboaparkconservancy.org/cinco

31st Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

The San Diego American Indian Health Center’s (SDAIHC) Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow will take place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Balboa Park, on the southwest corner of Park Boulevard and Presidents Way.

This year is SDAIHC’s 40th Anniversary, which shares a story of strength and resilience within the local Native American population that will also be recognized at the 2019 Balboa Park Pow Wow.

Kumeyaay singers will open the event both days with their traditional Birds Songs. Gourd Dancing will follow and then the Grand Entry, which opens a day of Inter-Tribal Dancing. Vendors will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, basketry, clothing and a variety of other crafts and goods. Food vendors will also be selling a variety of delectable items, including fry bread and Indian tacos. SDAIHC invites community members of all ages and backgrounds to attend this free, family-friendly event.