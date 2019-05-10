Encinitas events this week: May 10

The Camarada concert will take place 5:30-6:45 p.m., Sunday, May 19 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. Courtesy

For more information on events, visit https://bit.ly/2GWqSwx

Camarada: Come Together Orchestra Project

Camarada invites members of the community to perform in concert with professional musicians under Maestro Sameer Patel. The repertoire to be performed will be Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” and Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance.” Sectionals and Musician Development Workshop will take place 3-6 p.m., Saturday, May 18. Full rehearsal takes place 3:45-5:10 p.m., Sunday, May 19. Concert will take place 5:30-6:45 p.m., Sunday, May 19. Rehearsals and the concert will take place at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. Participants must be able to read music, be at least 18 years old or have a teacher recommendation if under 18. No audition is required and seating is not assigned based on skill level. Participation fee is $85. The performance is free. E-mail camaradaconcertmgr@gmail.com or call (619) 231-3702.

LIFE Lecture: Eyewitness testimony: when can we trust it?

Dr. John Wixted, UCSD will give a lecture regarding eyewitness memory and the reliability of eyewitnesses’ reports during the initial, uncontaminated memory test that occurs early in a police investigation. This discussion takes place 1-3 p.m., Friday, May 10 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the student conference room. Free. E-mail lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Lux Art Institute classes

Visiting artist Allison Renshaw will lead students (must be 18 years or older) through the use of a variety of mediums and image transfer techniques to create personal artwork. A brief survey of contemporary artists working in mixed media will be provided as part of the course curriculum. Renshaw’s classes are Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 7-June 11 at Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real. Cost is $270 for Lux Local members, $300 for guests.

Visiting artist Susan Wickstrand will teach students the basics of collage, mixed media and encaustic (wax). This class will teach all aspects of design, composition, layering, painting and wax applications to seal layered work. Classes are held Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. from May 8-June 12 at the Education Pavilion at Lux Art Institute, 1550 S. El Camino Real. Cost is $225 for Lux Local members, $250 for guests. Call (760) 436-6611 or e-mail education@luxartinstitute.org or visit luxartinstitute.org

West African Dance class

Kiki Ogulo, who has been active in the West African drum and dance community in San Diego for several decades, will share her knowledge of the traditions and nuances of West African dance 7-8:30 p.m., Fridays, May 10 and May 17, Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 100. Cost ranges from $6-$15. Call (760) 402-7229.

Botanical dyes on silk

Presenter Heather Biermann holds degrees in fine art and art therapy. She will teach class participants the basics of making botanical dyes and how to create a personalized silk scarf. Attendees will experiment with several low-water dying techniques including steam dying and direct application through pounding and printing. Prices range from $135-$150. The class takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. Call (760) 436-3310 or e-mail info@artretreats.com

Healing Grief Thru HeArt: Expressive arts workshop

A workshop for those experiencing grief due to the loss of a loved one will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Rd. Participants will use a variety of guided mixed-media art activities to help process the complex physic, emotional and spiritual aspects of loss. The workshop is intended to help individuals heal, build coping skills and revitalize self-confidence in a creative, safe space. Suggested donation: $20. E-mail Alessandra@AlessandraColfi.com or call (858) 735-5708.

Mother’s Day Weekend: Art, Garden and Studio Tour

Eight North County homes and gardens will showcase artists’ studios with more than 30 of San Dieguito Art Guild’s artists selling locally made art, including paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography and jewelry. Homes are located in the South Carlsbad and Encinitas. Complimentary refreshments provided by the artists are served at every home. 10 percent of the net proceeds from the tour will be awarded to several promising students from MiraCosta College, Oceanside. Tours will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 11 and May 12. Tickets are $30 for both days and are available at sandieguitoartguild.com/mothers-day-tour or at the Off Track Gallery in the Lumberyard in Encinitas, 937 S. Coast Hwy 101, Suite C103. Call (760) 942-3636 or visit sandieguitoartguild.com

Chocolate Festival at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Guests may partake in dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more. The family-friendly event also features children’s activities, a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, food trucks, a coffee truck and live entertainment. Free with paid admission to the San Diego Botanic Garden ($18 for adults, discounts for seniors, active military and children) or Garden membership. Tasting and activities tickets available for a small fee, sold on-site on day of event. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information call (760) 436-3036 or e-mail info@sdbgarden.org

Hutchins Consort Family Concert: Farewell to Summer

The last family concert of the series greets summer with music from warm-weather locations, such as Hawaii. Takes place 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 11 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

‘Incredibles 2’ shown at Movie Night in Glen Park

Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department teams up with Cardiff 101 Main Street to produce a night of family-friendly fun, slated to start with activities for kids at 6 p.m. and an approximately 7:30 p.m. showing of “Incredibles 2.” Bring blankets or low-back chairs, a picnic and drinks. No glass containers. This event takes place 6-9 p.m., Glen Park, 2149 Orinda Drive, free. Call (760) 633-2640.

Concert: Music without Boundaries

A benefit concert for the 2019 San Diego International Piano Competition & Festival for Outstanding Amateurs is slated to take place 4-5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 11 in the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Attendees will hear piano music from Schubert, Chopin, Mussorgsky and Kapustin, presented by a group of internationally acclaimed and local pianists, including Violeta Petrova. Tickets are $20 at amateurpianists.org Call (949) 945-3570.

Movies at La Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing “The Beach Bum,” “Hotel Mumbai” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets are $10, cash only. 471 Coast Highway 101. Show times available at lapalomatheatre.com Call (760) 436-7469 for more information.

Poway Symphony Orchestra

The final concert for the 2018-2019 season of Poway Symphony Orchestra is slated to take place at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 19 at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. The all-Beethoven program will include “Symphony No. 7” and “Triple Concerto in C Major,” performed by The Benefic Piano Trio. The concert will be conducted by John LoPiccolo. Tickets: $12 students, $17 seniors, $20 general. Ages 12 and under are free. Purchase tickets at powaycenter.com or call (858) 748-0505. Visit powaysymphonyorchestra.org

Local artist Cheryl Ehlers chases coral in support of global crisis

At the upcoming Art Night, hosted by the City of Encinitas, local artist Cheryl Ehlers will collaborate with The Ocean Agency and Exposure Film Labs to present an evening filled with coral and ocean-themed art, along with a viewing of the Netflix film, “Chasing Coral.” The event takes place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Ehlers is using her art to spread awareness regarding the coral reef crisis after being motivated by the film “Chasing Coral.” This free event will also feature artists Barbara Murray and Armida Flores, with live entertainment from Craig Devine Guitar School and his students. Visit encinitasca.gov/visualart or cherylehlersart.com

Fiesta del Sol

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is ramping up for its annual Fiesta del Sol at Fletcher Cove Beach Park, celebrating 40 years of fun and festivities in collaboration with the Belly Up Tavern and the City of Solana Beach. More than 60,000 festival goers are expected to turn out for this two-day, free-entry event happening on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, the Fiesta is going to be bigger than ever with more booths, 25 food vendors and trucks, and more than 200 arts and crafts vendors. The event also includes a great band lineup, beer and wine gardens and a fun zone for kids.

Free parking with free shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. just off Lomas Santa Fe on Stevens Avenue and at the Del Mar Racetrack across from the track on Jimmy Durante Boulevard. The Fiesta is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. For more information on the event, visit fiestadelsol.net.

Del Mar Art Lecture

Southwestern artists from Remington to California Impressionists: On Monday, May 20, speaker Robin Douglas, who is affiliated with the Oceanside Museum, will provide an insight of the artists. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lecture from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art and North County Chapter members. $10 for others, Information: 760-704-6436.

San Diego County Fair jobs available

Outgoing and enthusiastic candidates for a wide variety of positions at this year’s San Diego County Fair — which runs May 31 to July 4 — will be interviewed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Representatives from several departments will be on hand looking for candidates to fill openings for ambassadors, guest-services, midway ticket-sellers, parking directors, parking cashiers, facility workers, EMTs, traffic controllers, shuttle and tram drivers, and security guards. Applicants are asked to apply online beforehand, so their applications will be on hand. sdfair.com/jobs

Coming of Age Film Festival

The Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) announces the 9th annual Coming of Age Film Festival in partnership with San Diego State University professors. These free film screenings will highlight a different topic related to aging every Friday in May through May 31. Joaquin Anguera, Ph.D., retired professor of gerontology, School of Social Work at San Diego State University, will introduce films and moderate a question and answer after the films. This festival’s films discussions explore topics relating to intergenerational issues and lifelong growth. Date and Time: Every Friday in May at 7 p.m. Location: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101. Registration: Free first come, first served at MOPA. Visit www.mopa.org for more information.

Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

Theatrics at UCSD

 Three futurists will discuss the “Blade Runner” film legacy and its relevance to Southern California, followed by a reception and screening of the film in “Blade Runner 2019: Did Life Imitate Art?” 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at UC San Diego Library at Atkinson Hall Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Library Walk). Free. Registration required for panel talk and screening: lib.ucsd.edu/blade-runner

 The 2019 Wagner New Play Festival (with five world-premiere productions, each written by a student in the Department of Theatre & Dance MFA playwriting program) runs through May 18 at various theaters on campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Tickets $20. (858) 534-4574. theatre.ucsd.edu

 ArtPower’s 2018-2019 season comes to a close when Dorrance Dance performs “ETM: Double Down,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Mandeville Lane). The company’s work aims to honor tap dance in a new and compelling way. Tickets from $25. (858) 534-7657. artpower.ucsd.edu

‘Operatic Odyssey’ concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “An Operatic Odyssey” featuring soprano Katie Polit on Saturday, May 18, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. Polit will sing much-loved arias from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Puccini’s La Boheme, Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet and more. The orchestra will perform the Carmen Suite No. 1 by Bizet, The Barber of Seville Overture by Rossini, and other opera favorites. Conducted by Daniel Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Voices for Children

Voices for Children’s (VCF) eighth annual Wine, Women & Shoes will take place 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 on the Rooftop Deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar.

The fundraiser includes premium wine tasting, food, a fashion marketplace for guests to shop, a live auction and a fashion show. Last year’s event grossed $335,000 which supported VFC’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates.