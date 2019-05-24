Encinitas event briefs: May 24

“Failure: A Love Story” will be presented May 30, 31 and June 1. Courtesy

San Dieguito Academy presents play ‘Failure: A Love Story’

San Dieguito Academy’s Drama Production class will be performing “Failure: A Love Story” by Philip Dawkins. Performances will be May 30 and 31, and June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the SDA campus.

By the end of 1928, all three Fail sisters will be dead -- expiring in reverse order, youngest to oldest, from blunt object to the head, disappearance, and finally consumption. Tuneful songs and a whimsical chorus follow the story of Nelly, Jenny June, and Gerty as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River, before their time unexpectedly runs out. A magical, musical fable where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual’s successes or failures.

shows will be performed at the Clayton E. Liggett Theater on the San Dieguito Academy campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Tickets cost is $8 for students and $15 for adults and are available for purchase at www.seatyourself.biz/sandieguito. House opens a half hour before each show, where tickets may also be purchased if the performance is not sold out.

Danny Green Trio concert

The First Sunday Concert will take place 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive. The concert will feature renowned jazz pianist and Origin Records recording artist Danny Green and the rest of the trio—bassist Justin Grinnell and drummer Julien Cantelm. Free. Limited seating. (760) 753-7376 and encinitaslibfriends.org

Tip-A-Deputy fundraiser

The San Diego County Sheriffs Department will take protect and serve to a whole new level at a Tip-A-Deputy fundraiser on Thursday, May 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at California Pizza Kitchen in Solana Beach. Deputies will serve as hosts and waiters, and all tips they receive will be donated to Special Olympics San Diego athletes. The California Pizza Kitchen address is 437 S. Hwy 101, Solana Beach, 92075.

For more information, visit contact Amanda Baumann at abaumann@sosc.org, 619-283-6197, www.sosc.org/sandiego

Celebrate National Pride Month at Cardiff Library

Community members are encouraged to check out a “living book” and challenge prejudice in the community at the Cardiff Library’s Human Library Program Saturday, June 1, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The event is part of the National Pride Month celebration.

A Human Library is an event that aims to create dialogue and understanding between people. Individuals volunteer as human ‘books’ and participants in the event can ‘’read’’ the book- meaning they would have a one-on-one conversation with the volunteer and share in a dialogue about that individual’s experience. Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library is located at 2081 Newcastle Ave., Cardiff, 92007. Visit sdpride.org/event/cardiff/

Encinitas Library book sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore will hold a book sale Saturday, June 1. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CD’s for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

Blues musicians at Ki’s Restaurant

On Friday, May 31, at Ki’s Restaurant, 7:30-9:30 p.m., blues musicians Robin Henkel and Whitney Shay will perform. Address: 2591 S Coast Hwy 101, Cardiff, (760) 436-5236.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra

A group of 35 classical guitarists will perform classical and contemporary pieces from the theme “World Music,” featuring music from Africa, the United Kingdom, China, South America and the United States under Director Peter Pupping. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 24 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. $12 at the door. (760) 943-0755.

Wednesdays at Noon

Kensington Baroque Orchestra is slated to perform at noon, Wednesday, May 29 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The community ensemble is based in San Diego with professional and amateur musicians focused on historically informed Baroque performances under Director Ramon Negrón. They will perform orchestral works by Telemann and Vivaldi. Free. 760-633-2746.

Happy Tales: Reading Program

Happy Tales is a new reading program that gives children ranging from 6-12 years old the opportunity to read to adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits. Space is limited and registration is required. Reading times are from 4-5 p.m., Friday, May 24 at Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza Street. $5. (760) 753-6413.

Pacific View Volunteer Work Event

Pacific View Academy of Arts is looking for help rehabbing buildings and remodeling landscape. Volunteers are invited to join them at the next work party from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 390 West F St. Bring work gloves and closed toe shoes. Free. pacificviewacademyarts.org

San Diego Poetry Annual reading

Poetry & Art Series 2019 at the San Diego Art Institute presents the 2018-‘19 San Diego Poetry Annual reading. The event features author, director and Tony award-winning playwright reg e gaines, who contributed poetry to this year’s SDPA. Authors published in the 2018-’19 collections (including Kids! And bilingual editions) are invited to read their work and get free admission for the evening. Authors Judy Reeves, Bill Harding and Jeff Walt will be on hand to share news about SDPA and this year’s upcoming $1,000 Steve Kowit poetry prize. Michael Klam will be the host and DJ Gill Sotu will provide music and sound throughout the show. This interactive arts and culture experience will include beverages, snacks and time to mingle. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Members are free, nonmembers at $6 at the door. San Diego Art Institute, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Poetryandartsd.com or sandiego-art.org or (619) 957-3264.

Palm, Cycad, Bamboo and Tropical Plant Sale

Rare and exotic species of palms, cycads and other tropical plants will be provided by Southern California nurseries for sale. This event is co-hosted by the Palm Society of Southern California and San Diego Botanic Garden. Phil Bergman for details (619) 291-4605. Free with paid admission or membership. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, May 26 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive.

Dying Consciously: The Greatest Journey

A workshop dedicated to helping all people involved in the dying process come to their final transitions with grace (the individual, caregivers, family and friends) is slated to take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26 at the California Institute for Human Science, 701 Garden View. The workshop offers a message of hope to bring dignity and peace back to the dying process, with easy to follow steps. $325. cihs.edu/event-registration

Movies at La Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing Red Joan, Amazing Grace and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10, cash only. 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show times available at lapalomatheatre.com Call (760) 436-7469 for more information.

Healing for Abundance

Lisa Nichols, one of the world’s most-requested motivational speakers is coming to Seaside Center for Spiritual Healing, 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas, to share her perspective around “Healing for Abundance,” from 5:45-9:45 p.m., Friday, June 14. VIP session is 5:45-6:45 p.m., general session 7-8:30 p.m. and laser coaching from 8:45-9:45 p.m. Tickets from $50. Register online at SeasideCenter.org/lisa (760) 753-5786 x *851

El Camino Quilt Guild Meeting

El Camino Quilt Guild meets 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at QLN Conference Center, 1938 Avenida Del Oro, Oceanside. After a short business meeting, the guild will host its third annual Boutique, Silent Auction and Fabric Sale. Fabric will be available for purchase at $10 a pound (about three yards to a pound), including specialty fabrics and pieces large enough for backing. There will also be an opportunity to win a new Janome sewing machine. Beautiful Opportunity baskets donated by Friendship groups may be won for those who purchase a ticket ($1). An auction will include a quilt, bungee chair, steamer, a free workshop certificate and more. No guest fee for the meeting. No workshop in June. Elcaminoquilters.com or elcaminoquilters@gmail.com

Lady Brain Fest

Lady Brain Fest partners with Listen Local Radio to host Lady Brain Fest festival from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. The event will feature music from 20 women-fronted musical acts (get the full lineup at ladybrainpresents.com). Additional activities and entertainment will include poetry readings by Lizzie Wann, interactive art stations, special guest performers, local vendors and a kids zone. Food and drinks available for purchase. Lady Brain Presents founder and festival co-organizer Lindsay White said, “Our members are all about taking action to create opportunities where they don’t normally exist. Since male-fronted acts routinely get the lion’s share of festival bookings, we brought forth a festival that challenges those norms while celebrating intersectional Lady Brain talent that is inclusive of a range of ages, cultures, sexualities, and music genres.” Tickets from $10 at bit.ly/30uAnvT

Wildflower and Birding Nature Hike

San Diego Canyonlands will be hosting a free wildflower and birding nature hike from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25. The hike has a mild incline and is a two-mile round trip. Participants will observe flowers and search for inland and coastal birds during the walk. Bring protective outdoor clothing appropriate for hiking and water. Meet at 2707 Racetrack View Drive Del Mar. Free. Contact Samantha Collins at sami@sdcanyonlands.org or (619) 920-9134

NC Rep Impro Theatre Twilight Zone Unscripted

From the darkest corners of reality, to the land of the unexplained — Impro Theatre’s Twilight Zone Unscripted pays homage to Rod Serling’s breakthrough sci-fi series “The Twilight Zone.” The Twilight Zone Unscripted will run Monday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre, located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org for mor einformation or to purchase tickets.

San Diego Zoo gala

San Diego Zoo will hold its annual “Rendezvous In The Zoo (R.I.T.Z)” fundraiser Saturday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of exotic animal encounters, gourmet food and cocktails, musical entertainment and dancing.

This year’s R·I·T·Z black-tie gala will benefit the Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo — a place where kids of all ages can learn and explore, sparking a passion for conservation. RSVP by June 1 to farima.ritz@yahoo.com

Cinema By the Sea in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation announced announce the return of its Cinema By the Sea outdoor movie series on the beach. This year, movies will begin on the beach in front of the main lifeguard tower at 17th Street with Jason Statham battling a prehistoric shark in “The Meg,” while the next two films, “Incredibles 2” and “Back to the Future” will be shown at Powerhouse Park. Movies begin at sundown and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short.

What’s playing: Friday, May 31: “Incredibles 2“ at Powerhouse Park; Friday, June 21: “Back to the Future” at Powerhouse Park; Sunset times: May 31: 7:50 p.m.; June 21: 7:59 p.m.

Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park.

Wildflower and Birding Nature Hike

San Diego Canyonlands will be hosting a free wildflower and birding nature hike from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25. The hike has a mild incline and is a two-mile round trip. Participants will observe flowers and search for inland and coastal birds during the walk. Bring protective outdoor clothing appropriate for hiking and water. Meet at 2707 Racetrack View Drive Del Mar. Free. Contact Samantha Collins at sami@sdcanyonlands.org or (619) 920-9134

La Jolla Renaissance Singers concerts

The La Jolla Renaissance Singers are presenting a special program of Renaissance music from Iberia and the Spanish Empire, inspired by the San Diego Museum of Art’s upcoming exhibition: Art & Empire- the Golden Age of Spain. There will be three performances:

June 1: 1 p.m. San Diego Museum of Art Balboa Park (Concert is free with your paid admission to the museum); June 2: 4 p.m. Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church- This will be a special joint concert with Courtly Noyse presenting renaissance music from the British Isles. 17010 Pomerado Rd., San Diego, CA 92125 (No advance tickets needed– free will offering.); June 9: 4 p.m. St Thomas More Catholic Church, 1450 S Melrose Dr., Oceanside, CA 92056 (No advance tickets needed– free will offering.) For more information, please go to www.ljrs.org

Ferraris at Cielo

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego will hold the 2nd annual “Ferraris at Cielo” event Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Martiny exhibition at Madison Gallery

Artist Donald Martiny’s third solo exhibition, “SINGULARFORMS,” will be on display from its opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 25 through Monday, July 22 at Madison Gallery, 320 S. Cedros Ave, Suite 200, Solana Beach. Martiny’s work concentrates on the importance of the brushstroke as a means of connection between artists and material. The artist employs pigments, polymer and gallons of paint, sometimes between 30-40 at a time, to create the right color and viscosity to produce each individual competition. He experiences painting as pushing and moving pure sensation and feeling, i.e. joy, tragedy, tenderness, affection, love, passion, energy. Admission to the gallery is free. Madison Gallery: (858) 523-9155 or info@madisongalleries.com

Desperado show returns to Belly Up

It takes a lot of talent to pull off the vocals and musicianship of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, but Southern California’s Premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado does it. These musicians have honed their skills and boast an “all live presentation.” No backing tracks or samplers are used in their show. Desperado truly challenges the audience to tell the difference between what they played live and the original recordings.

Desperado performs on Saturday, June 22 at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Santana Ways opens the show. Tickets are $18/$20 and may be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone at (858) 481.8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach. The show is 21+. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local amateur and professional guitarists, will perform in concert Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will perform selections from around the world, including music from China, the UK, South America, and Africa. Attendees will hear all styles of music from classical to jazzy to Spanish, to contemporary.

For more information, including upcoming guitar workshops, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com. A suggested donation of $12 will be accepted at the door.

The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

Volunteers invited to help improve trails

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is participating in National Trails Day at Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve in Del Mar on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-noon.

Volunteers are invited by the Conservancy (SDRVC), REI, and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association to participate in improving trails within the Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve and tend SDRVC’s 2018–2019 habitat-restoration sites in Gonzales Canyon. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with waiver.

This event is free. Ample free parking is at the trailhead, 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar, 92130. Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC Conservation manager, at Jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Register at www.rei.com/events/9999/92232/243914

Fashion Benefit