Encinitas events: April 26

36th annual Encinitas Street Fair

The Encinitas Street Fair will feature over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors, four entertainment stages, children’s rides, bike valets and a beer garden. This family- and dog-friendly event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28 on South Coast Highway 101 between D Street and J Street. There is no parking on Highway 101 from D to J Street on that Saturday and Sunday from 3 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is available at Moonlight Beach Parking Lot (401 C St.), City Hall (505 South Vulcan Ave.) and Pacific View Elementary School (600 3rd St., requested donation). For more information, call (760) 943-1950 or visit encinitas101.com

Taste of Cardiff

Cardiff 101 Main Street will present the 10th Annual Taste of Cardiff on Thursday, May 2 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will include restaurants and retailers in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Restaurant Row along S. Coast Hwy. 101.

Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in the vintage Camera Camper. During the event, participants will help name the winner of the coveted Taste of Cardiff Golden Fork Award. Local Sip Stops will offer samples of North County’s finest beer, wine, and kombucha.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: www.cardiff101.com.

Crest Canyon BioBlitz

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum and other volunteers will be cataloguing the biodiversity of the City of San Diego’s Crest Canyon Open Space Preserve as part of SDRVC’s annual volunteer BioBlitz, and the community is invited to join. The event is free and takes place 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 28 at Crest Canyon Open Space Preserve, 2701 Racetrack View Drive, Del Mar. This year’s BioBlitz will be held in conjunction with the nationwide City Nature Challenge, which takes place Friday-Saturday, April 26 – 29, during which volunteers document biodiversity using the iNaturalist smartphone app. Training is provided. Free. All ages welcome with waiver. Register at sdrvccrestbioblitz.eventbrite.com Contact Appelbaum at jonathan@sdrvc.org for more information.

‘Pete Seeger@100! A Celebration of Song and Clean Water’

The Encinitas Library will celebrate folk singer songwriter and environmental activist Pete Seeger on what would have been his 100th birthday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This family-friendly event will include musical story time and sing-along, eco-empowerment stations, presentations, community art projects, giveaways and live music all day. A Celebration of Song and Clean Water is offered in partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego, Surfrider Foundation, San Dieguito River Conservancy and several other collaborating agencies. For more information, call the Encinitas Library at (760) 753-7376 or visit sdcl.org

Cardiff Schools’

Ice Cream Social

Come celebrate Cardiff Schools’ 43rd annual Ice Cream Social from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Cardiff Elementary School (1888 Montgomery Ave, Cardiff, 92007).

There will be fun for the whole family including a silent auction, opportunity drawing, games, jumpies, live entertainment, food, ice cream sundaes and more. All proceeds support Cardiff schools.

Dressage Week

Del Mar National Horse Show’s Dressage Week is a world-renowned competition, attracting horses and riders from around the globe to compete for World Cup and Pan American qualifying scores and in international FEI classes.

Dressage Week, which runs April 25-28 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, features many Olympic, international and national champions. The renowned “Evening of Musical Freestyles,” an event known as “ballet on horseback” is the highlight of the week, happening at 7 p.m. April 27. Visit delmarnational.com.

Chocolate Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Guests may partake in dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more. The family-friendly event also features children’s activities, a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, food trucks, a coffee truck and live entertainment. Free with paid admission to the San Diego Botanic Garden ($18 for adults, discounts for seniors, active military and children) or Garden membership. Tasting and activities tickets available for a small fee, sold on-site on day of event. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more information call (760) 436-3036 or e-mail info@sdbgarden.org

Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts Department job openings

The City of Encinitas is now accepting applications for Seaside Day Camp Counselors, Seaside Day Camp Director and Recreation Services Assistants. Counselors will supervise campers ages 5 to 15 and implement scheduled age-appropriate activities during weekly school-break day camps. The director will plan summer day camp activities, assist in directing Camp Counselors and oversee field trips, activities and events associated with day camp. Assistants will be required to provide administrative, customer service and operational support of recreational activities, programs and services at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. For more information or to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/encinitasca or call City of Encinitas Human Resources Division at (760) 633-2767.

Happy Tales

A new reading program offered by Rancho Coastal Humane Society invites children ranging from ages 6-12 to read to the adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits at the Humane Society. The program is designed to help the animals become more comfortable with children because there is no forced interaction. Children sit outside the kennel or cage and read quietly to the animals. The program also helps children sharpen their reading proficiency. Available times and dates are 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Fridays April 26, May 24 and June 14. There is a one-time orientation required before a child can read to the animals. Cost is $5 per child. There is a limit of eight children per session. To register or for more information and requirements, visit rchumanesociety.org/reading-program/

Creek to Bay Cleanup at San Elijo Lagoon

In partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego, volunteers are encouraged at San Elijo Lagoon to help remove non-native plants that overtake water resources for native habitat. The event will be led by a conservancy biologist who oversees activities, along with a consesrvancy naturalist who will lead participants on a brief tour. The clean up will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at 1170 Sea Village Way, Cardiff. Sign up at sanelijo.org/lagoonplatoon before the event. For more information, call associate biologist Joe DeWolf at (760) 436-3944 extension 709.

Lagoon in Bloom Family Discovery Day

This event includes interactive activities and crafts to give kids a hands-on experience learning why flowers and pollinators need each other. Participants will be able to take a run through the Animal Athletes Obstacle Course, learn how to contribute to science using the iNaturalist app, meet live animals and partake in face painting and an onsite food truck. The event is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. Parking at MiraCosta College Shuttles, map found online at sanelijo.org/lagooninbloom

Forest Bathing at the Botanic Garden

Participants in this lesson will learn about Shinrin-yoku, or Forest Bathing. This innovative programming is trending in gardens and nature reserves, and is intended to connecting people to nature. The positive health effects of being and walking in a state of relaxation in a natural environment has undergone significant sciengtific testing and validation in Japan and Korea. The instructor will be Rhana Kozak. The lesson takes place 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28 at San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Visit sdbgarden.org/classes.htm for more information

Concert at The Heritage Ranch

Carlos Olmeda will be performing a concert Saturday, April 27, 3:30-6 p.m., at San Dieguito Heritage Museum at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. The Chuck Wagon snack bar will offer refreshments, including alcoholic beverages. There is no seating available, so guests must bring their own beach or camp chair. Concert doors open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, free for kids 12 and under. Questions? E-mail heritageranchhands@gmail.com or visit bit.ly/2W0u6Fm

Opening Reception: Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale

The 13th annual Lung Hsiang Exhibit and Sale will be open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, July 8. Guests have the opportunity to view original Chinese Brush Paintings on display by members of the Lung Hsiang chapter of the American Artists of Chinese Brush Painting. Many of the pieces will be on sale, with a percentage of the proceeds going to support the San Diego Botanic Garden. Free with paid admission or membership. Visit sdbgarden.org/artshows.htm for more information.

San Diego Jewish

Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket. A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Conner’s Cause for Children 7th annual boutique

Join Conner’s Cause for Children at its 7th annual boutique event on Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas, 92024. The event features an exciting day of shopping, raffle prizes, tasty tacos, magnificent margaritas and delectable desserts from Thyme in the Ranch. From finding a gift for mom to something festive to wear for Mother’s Day, graduation or summer vacation, celebrate spring and summer with the event’s on-point vendors offering a large selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury. Register at www.connerscause.org

‘Brunch with Birds’

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind non-profit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual Brunch with the Birds on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This year Free Flight is celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit organization.

The event will feature delicious food, refreshments, and the opportunity to learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. Free Flight’s mission is to maintain a sanctuary that shelters, nurtures and re-socializes parrots while educating the public to inspire a lasting concern for the well-being of exotic birds.

Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Helicopter Golf Ball Drop

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club is hosting its 5th annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, May 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. All are welcome to attend the event, where the club raises funds for a number of the community organizations it supports. The cost to attend is only $45, and includes one drink, appetizers, dessert and live music. In addition, there is an option to purchase golf balls, which will be dropped from a helicopter, with the closest three balls earning cash prizes. The winner need not be present to win. Visit encinitascoastalrotary.org

Queen Bee Market

The Queen Bee Market, featuring curated and handmade and vintage goods, will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. The popular urban-style handmade market, described as “Etsy comes to life,” will feature nearly 100 hand-selected artisans, including local and regional crafters such as Chalk Couture, a chalk-centric line of DIY home décor; and Blessed Little Bird, maker of customizable jewelry and trinkets.

This year, Queen Bee Market is also partnering with the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. There will be donation barrels at the market to collect non-perishable food items.

To learn more or donate to a virtual food drive, visit thequeenbeemarket.com

