For more information and events, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2XZSEjq

St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble

The internationally-acclaimed musicians from St. Petersburg, Russia, attended the Glinka Choir School and the St. Petersburg Conservatory. They travel internationally, promoting the music of Russia and are on a West Coast tour. They will perform “Sacred Songs of the Nations” and traditional Russian folksongs, including works by Rachmaninoff, Mozart, and Hassler.

Sunday, March 24, 12 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. Free, donations appreciated.

This Week at Lux Art Institute

Drawing with Allison Renshaw. Ages 18+. A course that will begin with establishing basic drawing skills and proceed onto an exploration of contour, shading, color, ink wash, and more. Students will build skill and confidence to experiment with materials. Mondays, March 25, April 1, 8, 22, 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2YaQmhi

Mixed Media with Allison Renshaw. Ages 18+. Visiting artist Allison Renshaw will lead students through the use of a variety of mediums and image transfers techniques to create personal artwork. Tuesdays, March 19, 26, April 2, 9, 23, 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2YaQmhi

Lux Art Institute, 1578 South El Camino Real. 760-436-6611.luxartinstitute.org

Pacific View Volunteer Work Event

Help is need to rehab the buildings and remodelthe landscape. Community members are invited to attend the next work party. Bring work gloves and closed toe shoes. (Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance)

Saturday, March 23, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p,m. Pacific View, 390 West F Street. Free. Visit pacificviewacademyarts.org

This Week at the Heritage Ranch

Families Make History. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. Every Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

Tour The Teten Farm House. One of the first homesteads in Olivenhain is now lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley. The home features original furniture as well as objects from the period. Every Saturday in March, 12:30-4 p.m.

San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. 760-632-9711. sdheritage.org

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: “Green Book,” “Free Solo,” “The Princess Bride,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show Times 760-436-7469. www.lapalomatheatre.com

Become Your Future Self with The Morphic Field

Facilitated by Megan Gunsorek. Uncover hidden dynamics operating beneath the surface causing you to feel stuck, blocked or held back. Heal passed-down ancestral and personal trauma at the source and transform what was once hindering you. Sunday, March 24, 1-5:30 p.m. The Peace House, 1305 N. Vulcan Ave. 760-642-9308. Visit themorphicfield.com

Adopt a Family annual gala

The Adopt a Family Foundation will host its annual gala on Sunday, March 31 at Liberty Station. This year’s gala, “Celebrating Bravery Honoring Resilience”, will begin with a 6 p.m. reception followed by a dinner program and live auction. Adopt a Family Foundation is a local organization that provides financial and emotional support to victims of terror in Israel.

The event will feature Israeli journalist Almog Boker as the night’s guest speaker and a musical performance by Shanee Zamir. Shanee, known as the “The Voice of Peace” in Israel, is a singer, composer and peace advocate.

To learn more about Adopt a Family Foundation and register for the Gala, please visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org

Reptilian Nation Expo

The Reptilian Nation Expo will be held March 30-31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (Wyland Center). Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, arachnids and supplies for sale from breeders and vendors. Live venomous snakes shows plus educational exhibits and presentations. For more information, visit reptiliannationexpo.com.

Balboa Park’s Spring Fling Food Truck Festival

Balboa Park becomes one of Southern California’s hottest spring break destinations this year when the Balboa Park Conservancy launches the newest installment of its wildly popular food truck event series, the Spring Fling Food Truck Festival. From April 15 to 19, more than a dozen of San Diego’s most popular food trucks will line the El Prado walkway from noon to 7 p.m. Live bands and dancers will perform on the Plaza de Panama stage starting at 4 p.m., and various park and community organizations will host free hands-on activities for families on select dates. For more information, visit balboaparkconservancy.org/spring/

Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego events return April 3

Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego, the iconic venue beneath the stars that revolutionized the outdoor movie-going experience during its debut season in 2018, will return to the Manchester Grand Hyatt in a little less than a month. Hollywood heartthrobs John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will get the party started when they star in a Grease sing-along party on opening night on Wednesday, April 3. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 8 p.m.

For more information on the full schedule, tickets and more, visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.

Concert benefit for Guitars in the Classroom

Everyone agrees music education is vital for young students, and that budget cuts are threatening this vital subject. Famed local guitarists Fred Benedetti and George Svoboda are actually doing something about it—teaming up with Bodhi Tree Concerts to present a concert in La Jolla that will benefit Guitars in the Classroom. The concert will be held at St. James by-the-Sea in La Jolla on Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m. Address: 743 Prospect Street, La Jolla. Visit bodhitreeconcerts.org

Rendezvous In The Zoo

Rendezvous In The Zoo 2019, themed Zoozapalooza, will be held Saturday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.-midnight at the San Diego Zoo. The event will raise money for the new Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo. The event has raised more than $20 million for exhibits and facilities at the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research. Proceeds will benefit the completely reimagined Sanford Children’s Zoo, which will be a safe and joyful place where children and families can make lasting connections with animals and discover the natural world through active, hands-on play. For tickets, visit sandiegozoo.org/ritz.

Southern California Ballet to premiere new ‘Cinderella’

California Ballet will premiere a brand new production of “Cinderella” on April 6-7, staged by its co-artistic directors Martha Leebolt and Toby Batley, former principal dancers of Northern Ballet in Leeds, UK, now in their second year directing SCB.

Taking place on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts, the production will feature world-class guest artist David Ward, formerly of BalletMet, Columbus, Ohio, as the Prince, and Southern California Ballet company dancers in the roles of Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother, the Step Sisters, and Princesses.

Poway Center for the Performing Arts is located at 15498 Espola Road, Poway, 92064. Visit southerncaliforniaballet.org

Del Mar Art Show

The Del Mar Arts Advisory Committee will present an exhibition of painted works by local artists Friday, March 29, 6-8 p.m., at Del Mar Town Hall. The event will include a juried painting show, UCSD graduate theatre student performance, wine and cheese reception and more. Sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation. For more information, visit www.delmar.ca.us/749/Public-Art

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect. For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/event/22nd- annual-meet-the-chef

Celtic Celebration concert, March 24

A Celtic Celebration concert will be held Sunday, March 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito, 1036 Solana Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

The event will feature a concert by the Máirtín de Cógáin Project. This group is lead by Cork Renaissance man Máirtín de Cógáin, who was crowned All-Ireland Storytelling Champion twice, a noted singer, a heart-beating bodhrán (Irish drum) player and actor.

Tickets: celtic.brownpapertickets.com; Pre General Admission: $15; Pre Reserved Seating: $40 (includes complimentary beverage); At the door: $20.

‘First Week of Spring Meet & Greet’ for dogs and owners

The Del Mar Foundation invites dogs and their owners to its “First Week of Spring Meet & Greet” on Saturday, March 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Del Mar Shores Park. The time is special as dogs can be off leash at their owner’s discretion. This event is free but online reservations are encouraged and may be made at delmarfoundation.org, subject to space availability. This event is sponsored by the Del Mar Foundation’s Special Events Committee. For more information, visit www.delmarfoundation.org.

NC Rep Theatre School: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the side-splitting musical “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” March 28-31. This “Monty Python’s Spamalot Young@Part” edition features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John DuPrez and Eric Idle. Performances are Thursday, March 28, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 29, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.; March 30, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and March 31, 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org. North Coast Rep Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Suite D in Solana Beach.

Fostering Hope Golf Classic

The 27th annual Fostering Hope Golf Classic benefiting Voices for Children and presented by Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Management will be held on March 31 and April 1 at The Santaluz Club. The two-day event kicks off with the Fostering Hope Cocktail Party on Sunday evening, March 31, before the 18-hole tournament and awards ceremony on Monday, April 1.

For more information about the event, visit www.speakupnow.org/golf or call 858-598-2261. To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, visit the Voices for Children website at www.speakupnow.org.

Art Alive exhibit at San Diego Museum of Art

The San Diego Museum of Art will hold the 38th annual Art Alive exhibition April 11-14. As the museum’s signature fundraiser and a highly anticipated spring tradition, the event features nearly 100 floral designers’ interpretations of famous works of art throughout the museum, filling the galleries with a brilliant crescendo of color and scent. For more information on the exhibition and its schedule of events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.SDMArt.org.

‘A Pirate’s Life For Me’ play in RSF

The Village Church Community Theater recently announced the opening of ticket sales for the musical comedy “A Pirate’s Life For Me!” Performances are Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $18 and children/students with ID tickets are $10. For more details, email amyz@villagechurch.org. Show information and tickets are available at www.villagechurchcommunitytheater.org.

Warwick’s to host author Ashton Applewhite

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla presents Ashton Applewhite, activist, TED speaker and “Influencer of the Year,” Tuesday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Applewhite will discuss her book “This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism.” Reserved seating available. For more about the event, which includes a book signing, visit www.warwicks.com.

Looking for water bugs

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and local naturalist Bob Forthun invite participants to help collect and catalog benthic macroinvertebrates, e.g., insects, arthropods, copepods, and crustaceans, in the San Dieguito River and its tributaries located within the Santa Fe Valley Open Space area. Limited to 15 people. All ages welcome with signed waiver. Saturday March 30, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. At the Santa Fe Valley Open Space, 8175 Del Dios Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Directions at www.sdrvc.org. Parking is available at the trailhead.

24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

The 24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest will be held Sunday, March 24, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/2019uglydog

Comedian David Koechener in town

Whammy! Known for his roles in “Anchorman: The legend of Ron Burgundy” and “The Office,” comedian David Koechener performs in multiple shows March 22-24 at the La Jolla Comedy Store, 916 Pearl St. $20. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla/

CARTA anniversary

What do we know for certain? What do we think we know? What do we need to know? How do we proceed? This is the agenda at the CARTA’s 10th anniversary symposium, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Salk Institute, 10010 North Torrey Pines Road. Admission is free and open to the public, but registration is required: carta.anthropogeny.org

‘Madagascar’

Based on the DreamWorks animated movie, “Madagascar,” the JCompany youth presentation revisits favorite characters as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey with “Madagascar: A Musical Adventure,” 8 p.m. Saturdays and 1 and 4:30 p.m. through March 24. Lawrence Family JCC, 4126 Executive Drive. Tickets from $17. (858) 362-1157. sdcjc.org/jc/

Jazz @ TSRI concert series

Veronica Swift with the Benny Green Trio conclude the Jazz @ TSRI concert series, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the Auditorium at TSRI, 10620 John Jay Hopkins Dr. At age 23, Veronica Swift is being celebrated around the country as one of the top young jazz singers. Tickets from $32. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Leonard Bernstein tribute concert