Encinitas events this week: May 3

‘Pete Seeger@100! A Celebration of Song and Clean Water’

The Encinitas Library will celebrate folk singer songwriter and environmental activist Pete Seeger on what would have been his 100th birthday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. This family-friendly event will include musical story time and sing-along, eco-empowerment stations, presentations, community art projects, giveaways and live music all day. A Celebration of Song and Clean Water is offered in partnership with I Love a Clean San Diego, Surfrider Foundation, San Dieguito River Conservancy and several other collaborating agencies. For more information, call the Encinitas Library at (760) 753-7376 or visit sdcl.org

Parks, Rec. and Cultural Arts Department job openings

The City of Encinitas is now accepting applications for Seaside Day Camp Counselors (paid hourly $12.12 - $14.03), Seaside Day Camp Director (paid hourly $14 - $18.76) and Recreation Services Assistants (paid hourly $12.12 - $14.03). Counselors will supervise campers ages 5 to 15 and implement scheduled age-appropriate activities during weekly school-break day camps. The director will plan summer day camp activities, assist in directing Camp Counselors and oversee field trips, activities and events associated with day camp. Assistants will be required to provide administrative, customer service and operational support of recreational activities, programs and services at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. For more information or to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/encinitasca or call City of Encinitas Human Resources Division at (760) 633-2767.

‘Bag of Books Sale’ at Cardiff Library

The Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library will hold a “Bag of Books Sale” on Saturday, May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the deck of the Cardiff Library. (In case of rain, it will be moved to the Community Room.)

Members of the Friends of the Cardiff Library will be able to fill a paper grocery bag with books for only $3, and non-members will be able to fill a grocery bag for $5. If you have joined or renewed your membership, it is appreciated.

For more information, visit www.friendscardifflibrary.org/events/

Kizomba Classes with HarrisKizomba

Husband-and-wife duo Allen and Nnenna Harris teach the African partner dance from Angola, called Kizomba, every Wednesday at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd. The classes are open to all ages. No dance shoes are required, participants should wear flat, comfortable shoes. Classes are $10 per drop in, $30 per month. Parking available at the back of the studio entrance. Questions? View the “Events” link at HarrisKizomba’s Facebook page or call (760) 453-3094.

Foreign Film: Casi Divas

Casi Divas, a comedy/musical, will be shown from 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 3 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., Cardiff in Room 204. The film is in Spanish with English subtitles and portrays the journeys of four young women on the road to fame. Free. For more information, e-mail lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Battle of the Bands for Summer Fun on the 101

The stage is set for the young musicians of Encinitas to battle their way into playing at Summer Fun on the 101: Leucadia’s Music Festival. Come see them rock out with The Elements, Teazed, CDME, Wack, and The Chimis. Leucadia 101 Main Street Association.

Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Seaweed and Gravel, 1144 N Coast Hwy 101. Free. Visit www.leucadia101.com

North Coast Singers: What a Wonderful World

North Coast Singers’ choirs of children and young adults brings a concert of harmony and hope to the community Friday and Saturday, May 3-4. The May 3 performance starts at 7 p.m. and features the three advanced ensembles. The May 4 performance begins at 4 p.m. and feature the four youth choirs. Tickets available at the door. $15 adults, $5 students. San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. Questions? Call (760)944-1866 or visit northcoastsingers.com

Gourd and Basket Weekend in the Garden

Every two years, Misti Washington artisans schedule an international conference at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in from 8-8:45 a.m. Instructors from around the country share their expertise in both traditional and new forms of basketry. Classes are available from beginner to advance. Registration fee for Garden and guild members is $55 per class, $66 per class for non-members. See online for more details. For registration and questions, visit sdbgarden.org/htm

Celebrity Ceramics Demo: Ellen Fager

San Diego Ceramics Artist Ellen Fager will give a two hour wheel-throwing and clay manipulation demonstration. Fager will present on the pottery wheel an example of her technique—throwing without a floor and getting the most out of the clay. On the bench, she will present paddling for general contour, planes and edges—different stages of leather-hard clay for different form alteration. A wide array of tips, techniques and special tools will be presented. The demonstration will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4. Contact education@luxartinstitute.org for location. $10 members, $20 guests. Luxartinstitute.org

Cinco de Derby

The Kentucky Derby meets Cinco de Mayo for this mash-up that takes place noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at the San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, 210 West F Street. Participants may the Derby live at 3 p.m. on the big screens and partake in Cinco de Mayo fun, including mint julip and margarita specials and a Derby hat contest. Live bands will play all evening. Free admission. Mexican food lunch is $10. All proceeds will help fund the Legion’s veterans programs. Questions? Visit calegionpost416.org or call (760) 753-5674.

Nathan and Jessie Cinco de Mayo Extravaganza

Musical duo Nathan Rivera and Jessie Andra Smith (grand piano, upright bass, clarinet, accordion, resonator guitars) travel the world sharing their unique blend of jazz, folk, country and more. From 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, guests have the opportunity to hear music and stories of their travels in Mexico, check out the display of clothing, tapestry and jewelry from Mexican artisans, and purchase beer and wine. A portion of proceeds benefit Banding Together, a nonprofit organization that brings music opportunities to individuals with special needs. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased at bit.ly/2UVVa7D For more about the duo, visit nathanandjessie.com

Bach Collegium San Diego presents Purcell’s King Arthur

An all-star cast of musicians from Bach Collegium San Diego tells the story of the confrontation between Arthur, the Christian Breton king and Oswald, the Pagon Sazon king. Assisted by their sorcerers, Merlin on the side of good and Osmond on the side of evil, they fight for supremacy over Britain and for the heart of Emmeline, a young blind girl. The performances takes place at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff. Tickets available online or at the door, prices range from $15 to $50. Visit bachcollegiumsd.org/concerts2 for information and tickets.

First Sunday Music Series: Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn

Robin Adler and Dave Blackburn have made the music of Joni Mitchell their special project for the past 13 years, and now they’re back to perform for the Encinitas community. From 2-3 p.m., Sunday, May 5 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, the musical duo will put on a free concert for guests. Questions? Visit encinitaslibfriends.org

Movies at La Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing Apollo 11, Fight Club and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10, cash only. 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show times available at lapalomatheatre.com Call (760) 436-7469 for more information.

Cardiff Schools’ Ice Cream Social

Come celebrate Cardiff Schools’ 43rd annual Ice Cream Social from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at Cardiff Elementary School (1888 Montgomery Ave, Cardiff, 92007).

There will be fun for the whole family including a silent auction, opportunity drawing, games, jumpies, live entertainment, food, ice cream sundaes and more. All proceeds support Cardiff schools.

Boardroom Show Surf Party

Del Mar Plaza, in partnership with the creators of The Boardroom International Surfboard Show, have teamed up to offer an exclusive first look at some of the highlights of this year’s surfboard show at an event called The Boardroom Show Surf Party. The Del Mar Plaza event on May 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Guests will get a preview of A Life of Endless Summers, The Bruce Brown Project is the exclusive retrospective on Bruce Brown’s life told by one who knew him best and followed in his filmmaking footsteps, his son, Dana Brown. Dana is a very well-established director with several acclaimed documentary films to his IMDb profile. The event will also include a surfphoto slide-show, music, food, a surf art exhibition and more.

Visit delmarplaza.com/events/ and boardroomshow.com

28th Annual Pug Party

The 28th Annual Pug Party will be held Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds Infield.

The event will include pug costume contests, 20 raffle baskets, a Pug Boutique and other vendors, food and drink. For more information, visit www.pugbutts.com.

San Dieguito Art Guild Art, Garden & Studio Tour

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a nonprofit group, will host its 25th annual 2019 Mother’s Day Weekend Art, Garden & Studio Tour. This is a self-guided, driving tour on Saturday and Sunday, Mother’s Day weekend, May 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Tickets are good for both days and homes may be re-visited.

Take your mom or best friends on a leisurely tour of the eight North San Diego County homes where you can peek into an assortment of fascinating artists’ studios, peruse more then 35 unique exhibits of locally- made art, and relax in each unique coastal garden. Artists from the San Dieguito Art Guild will be positioned in the gardens — showing and selling their paintings, ceramics, glass, gourd art, fiber arts, photography, jewelry, and much more. Free refreshments will be served at every stop.

For more information: SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, 760-805-0434.

Economics forecasts and policy lecture

Former research economist for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and professor of economics at Johns Hopkins University, Jonathan Wright, will discuss economics forecasts and economic policy at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at the UC San Diego Faculty Club. Cost is $50. Discounts are available for UCSD faculty, staff, students and alumni. For more information, call (858) 534-9710 or e-mail econroundtable@ucsd.edu and register at bit.ly/2VRJcwO

Regale in the Ranch

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 7th Annual Regale in The Ranch - “All You Need Is Love” - Saturday May 18, 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the gorgeous Rancho Santa Fe home of Mike and Ilene Lamb. The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is live entertainment under the stars from Beatles Tribute band 4 Lads From Liverpool.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Tickets are available at www.beachandcountry.org.

Representatives from UCPSD will be at the event to provide more information about the services, education and training they provide to people with disabilities and their families, helping them to live a life without limits.

Wine, Women & Shoes Benefiting Voices for Children

Voices for Children’s (VCF) eighth annual Wine, Women & Shoes will take place 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 18 on the Rooftop Deck at Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar.

The fundraiser includes premium wine tasting, food, a fashion marketplace for guests to shop, a live auction and a fashion show. Last year’s event grossed $335,000 which supported VFC’s mission to transform the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Visit winewomenandshoes@speakupnow.org or call (858) 598-2271.

Country Friends Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show

The Country Friends will hold its Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show Wednesday, May 8, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to a luncheon and fashion show, the event will feature vendors, opportunity drawing prizes and more.

This year’s event will be held under a tent at the “Field of Dreams,” the club’s new outdoor lawn venue. Hospitality co-chairs are Erika Fetter and Becky LeBret.

For tickets and more information, visit thecountryfriends.org/events/spring-luncheon/

The Fairbanks Ranch Country Club is located at 15150 San Dieguito Road, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

San Diego Italian Film Festival movie

The San Diego Italian Film Festival will present La ragazza del mondo (Worldly Girl) Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m..

Shown at the La Paloma Theatre, Encinitas.

What happens when a Jehovah’s Witness falls in love with a “worldly person”?

And what does it mean to be a worldly person?

This complicated love story takes place within the clashes between reality and the closed world of religious sects and speaks to anyone who has experienced a forbidden relationship.

Information and tickets: www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

San Diego Junior Theatre presents Seussical

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will present Seussical, directed by Susan Jordan DeLeon, musically directed by William Ah Sing and choreographed by Marc Caro. Seussical showcases San Diego performers, musicians and technicians all ranging in age from 8 to 18.

The production runs April 26 - May 12 at Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre. San Diego Junior Theatre is celebrating its 71st season empowering children of all ages, abilities and backgrounds through innovative, engaging and inclusive high-quality theater education and productions.

‘Operatic Odyssey’ concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “An Operatic Odyssey” featuring soprano Katie Polit on Saturday, May 18, at 2:30 p.m. at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas.

Polit will sing much-loved arias from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Puccini’s La Boheme, Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet and more. The orchestra will perform the Carmen Suite No. 1 by Bizet, The Barber of Seville Overture by Rossini, and other opera favorites. Conducted by Daniel Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

JCompany’s all-female cast performs ‘1776’

JCompany Youth Theatre has put together an all-female cast to perform 1776, a comedic and dramatic musical about the signing of the constitution. JCompany artistic director Joey Landwehr said, “We have to show our young artists and our audiences, male and female that just because our country was created by founding fathers it doesn’t mean that women couldn’t have done the job just the same, or even perhaps better.” The musical will be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11; 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12; 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18; and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, David and Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Tickets $17-$25 at sdcjc.org/Garfield/boxoffice.aspx Questions? Visit jcompanysd.org or call (858) 362-1157.

Passport to Dance: One Evening, Five Countries

Encinitas Friends of the Arts is presenting a fundraiser for Public Art and Arts Education in Encinitas. Passport to Dance: One Evening, Five Countries will celebrate Indonesia, Chine, Spain, Ireland and America through dance, live music and visual arts. Featured during this event will be Flamenco Arana, LITVAKdance Company, Malone Academy of Irish Dance, Pete Polansky on fiddle and friends, Blue Ming Chinese Dance Company, and Ni Wayan Ekarini, Balinese Spiritual Journey. This family-friendly fundraiser will take place 7-9 p.m., Saturday, May 11 at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Food, wine, beer and other beverages will be available for purchase. Questions? Visit encinitasarts.org/events/passport-to-dance

Carlsbad Village Faire

North County’s premier street fair, Carlsbad Village Faire, returns to downtown Carlsbad this spring. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, and will stretch east to west from Carlsbad Boulevard to Jefferson Street and north to south from Beech Avenue to Carlsbad Village Drive. All streets will be closed for pedestrian use only. The Kiwanis Club of Carlsbad will host the pancake breakfast at the Carlsbad railroad depot. The meal of pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice will be served between 7 a.m. and noon. Complimentary shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors at the Poinsettia Coaster Station and at the west corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. Questions? Visit Carlsbad.org or call (760) 931-8400.

Tibetan artist Tashi Norbu

Earth’s Elements will be hosting Tashi Norbu, a world-renowned Tibetan contemporary artist, noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 106B. Norbu will share his Tibetan rituals and recite mantras while performing a live painting intended to bring wellness, happiness and prosperity to the world. Through his art he demonstrates the three principal commitments in life from the Dalai Lama: promotion of human values, inner religious harmony and preservation of Tibetan art and culture. He will have several art pieces on display for the public. Both events are free. Questions? Visit Earth’s Elements Facebook page and view the “events” tab.

San Diego Jewish Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket. A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Annual Collector’s Dinner fundraiser

The Collector’s Dinner at the Timken Museum of Art is to take place 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Timken Museum of Art in Balboa Park 1500 El Prado. The event will feature a conversation with special guest John Marciari, PhD and Derrick R. Cartwright, PhD. Marciari is the author of Art of Renaissance Rome: Artists and Patrons in the Eternal City and a recognized expert in Italian and Spanish art of the Renaissance and Baroque periods. Cartwright is the Director of University of Galleries at University of San Diego and the Director of Curatorial Affairs of the Timken Museum of Art. Attire is evening cocktail. For questions and reservations, visit timkenmuseum.org

Planes of Fame Air Show

More than 50 historic aircrafts, including the P-47 Thunderbolt, P-38 Lightning and P-51 Mustangs, will be performing Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5, at Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino, in honor of the history, contributions and sacrifices of veterans. Gates open at 8 a.m., up-close viewing of performing and static aircraft will take place from 8-10 a.m., a panel discussion with honored veterans will take place at 9:30 a.m., the flying show will take place 10:40 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the gates close at 5 p.m. The event will also feature a Kids Zone, static displays, food, vendors and more. For more information and tickets, visit planesoffame.org or call (909) 597-3722.

Chocolate Festival at Botanic Garden

San Diego Botanic Garden’s annual Chocolate Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Guests may partake in dozens of chocolate tastings, demonstrations, a chocolate fountain and more. The family-friendly event also features children’s activities, a variety of Mother’s Day gifts, food trucks, a coffee truck and live entertainment. Free with paid admission to the San Diego Botanic Garden ($18 for adults, discounts for seniors, active military and children) or Garden membership. Tasting and activities tickets available for a small fee, sold on-site on day of event. San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. For more info., (760) 436-3036 or e-mail info@sdbgarden.org

Conner’s Cause for Children 7th annual boutique

Join Conner’s Cause for Children at its 7th annual boutique event on Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Hive at Leichtag Commons, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas, 92024. The event features an exciting day of shopping, raffle prizes, tasty tacos, magnificent margaritas and delectable desserts from Thyme in the Ranch. From finding a gift for mom to something festive to wear for Mother’s Day, graduation or summer vacation, celebrate spring and summer with the event’s on-point vendors offering a large selection of clothing, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

Founded in 1995 to honor the memory of brave little hero, Conner Champ, Conner’s Cause for Children is a one-of-a-kind organization that offers direct financial assistance to local families for a variety of out-of-pocket medical and non-medical costs related to the care of a child with a life-threatening illness or injury. Register at www.connerscause.org

‘Brunch with Birds’

Free Flight, Del Mar’s one-of-a-kind non-profit exotic bird sanctuary, will host its annual Brunch with the Birds on Sunday, May 5, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This year Free Flight is celebrating 10 years as a nonprofit organization.

The event will feature delicious food, refreshments, and the opportunity to learn about Free Flight’s work for parrots and the community. Free Flight’s mission is to maintain a sanctuary that shelters, nurtures and re-socializes parrots while educating the public to inspire a lasting concern for the well-being of exotic birds.

Free Flight is located at 2132 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.freeflightbirds.org

On Stage

JCompany takes a spin on the Tony Award-winning “1776 The Musical” by presenting an all-female cast, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. The story dramatizes the events and people surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (858) 362-1348. jcompanysd.org

In “Spiritrials,” Dahlak Brathwaite’s incisive humor transforms a chilling personal story into a performance that layers character-driven storytelling and poetic verse with original songs to create a hybrid hip-hop drama, accompanied by beats from DJ Dion Decibels, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9 at Price Center Ballroom, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. (858) 534-8497. artpower.ucsd.edu

Jamie is the 17 year-old daughter of an uber-wealthy New York City couple, and her SAT scores are not up to par. Her father hires a grad student in his 20s to help her get into college under a rather unusual arrangement (sound familiar?). Find out more when La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of Jenny Lyn Bader’s “None of the Above,” 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 459-0831.

It’s All About Art

 The “Grand Small Works Exhibition” focuses on the talents of 12 of San Diego’s most collectible artists, each presenting their style in small scale — each work is no larger than six-by-six inches. The exhibit opens with a reception, 5 p.m. Friday, May 3 at La Playa Gallery, 2226 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla, and is on view through June 7. (858) 454-6903. laplayagallery.com

 Through May 12, the San Diego Museum of Art’s biennial student exhibition Young Art features the finest examples of art created by kindergarten through 12th grade students in San Diego County. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Breaking Traditions,” taking inspiration from the Museum’s collection of Art of the 20th Century. 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Admission $15. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.org

Music in the Air

Steven Schick conducts Young Artists Winner pianist Anne Liu in Camille Saint-Saens’ witty “Piano Concerto No. 2,” 7:30 pm. Saturday, May 4 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Mandeville Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. The program begins with composer Julia Wolfe’s “Fuel” and concludes with Jean Sibelius’ mighty “Symphony No. 5.” (858) 534-4637. lajollasymphony.com

From “Take me home, country road” to “Sunshine on my shoulders,” Jim Curry returns to perform the music of the late John Denver, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7 at the North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the dazzling brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk through musical lectures, that begin 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9 and continue Thursdays to June 6) at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

Foodie fun to benefit Mama’s Kitchen

Mama’s Day, often touted as the original San Diego tasting event, is held the Friday evening before Mother’s Day and features more than 50 restaurants offering distinctive tastes to more than 600 attendees. The next one is 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. Tickets: $100-$200. mamaskitchen.org

Author to discuss the life of Dr. Seuss