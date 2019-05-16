Encinitas events: May 17

'Planting Paradise: Flowers, Farms and Families Exhibit Grand Opening' takes place May 18. Courtesy

Planting Paradise: Flowers, Farms and Families Exhibit Grand Opening

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum will be hosting the grand opening of its newest exhibit, “Flowers, Farms and Families,” which explores the history over the last century of the floral industry in Encinitas, from family farms to major growers. The grand opening is free and will take place 4-5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 18. Following the grand opening is a Gala Dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The dinner event includes a farm-to-table dinner, live music and guest speaker Ari Novy of The San Diego Botanic Garden. Tickets: $110. Both the grand opening and the Gala Dinner take place at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. (760) 632-9711 or sdheritage.org

Encinitas Cruise Nights

Cruise downtown Encinitas to see hundreds of hot rods, Woodies and other classic and vintage vehicles and enjoy live music at several venues and find car clubs. All types and makes of classic vehicles, domestic and foreign, are welcome in any open street parking spaces. S. Coast Hwy 101 between D and K Streets. The series, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, is held on the third Thursday of May through September, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Visit encinitas101.com/event/encinitas-cruise-night-may/

Wednesday afternoon musical performances

The City of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department presents a performance by Young Artists Competition winners Eden Tremayne (soprano), Tzytle Steinman (mezzo-soprano) and Laynee Dell Woodward (soprano). They will perform 12-12:50 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus awardees earn cash prizes, perform outreach concerts and the first place winner gets to solo with the LJS&C. Free. Encinitasca.gov/WedNoon Established musicians interested in performing may contact Jim Gilliam, Arts Program Administrator at (760) 633-2746 or jgilliam@EncinitasCA.gov

LIFE Film: Tattooed Trucks of Nepal—Horn Please

UCSD lecturer emeritus and former Peace Corps volunteer Ron Ranson will present a “sneak preview” of his latest film, filmed in Nepal. This exciting and informative documentary depicts the artistic way Nepali freight trucks are painted. Free. Shown 1-3 p.m., Friday, May 17 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, Room 204. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

West African Dance class

Kiki Ogulo, who has been active in the West African drum and dance community in San Diego for more than several decades, will share her knowledge of the traditions and nuances of West African dance. This event will take place 7-8:30 p.m., Fridays May 10 and May 17, Dance North County, Suite 100, 533 Encinitas Blvd. Cost ranges from $6-$15. (760) 402-7229 or visit Encinitas West African Dance’s Facebook page.

Music by the Sea

Three iPalpiti Festival soloists present Romantic era works by Shostakovich, Brahms, Schumann and Bruch. Winner of the American Protégé International Competition of Romantic Music, Azer Damirov (violin) is a graduate of the famed Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. Adelya Shagidullina (viola) has won First Prize at four international music competitions and is a member of the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra. Jacopo Giacopuzzi (piano) is a renowned pianist with an international career. These soloists will perform 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 17 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14. Encinitasca.gov/concerts

The Hutchins Consort: Hawaiiana

The last family concert of the series features Kunia Galdiera and Matt Akiona in a musical voyage celebrating the people and culture of Hawaii with the 8 violins of the Hutchins Consort. This event takes place 8 p.m., Friday, May 17 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. Tickets: $15-$35. (858) 366-2423. hutchinsconsort.org

Blue Star Museum Program

The San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, is participating in the Blue Star Museum program by offering free admission to all Active Duty, National Guard and Reserve members of the U.S. military and their families (includes card carrier plus five immediate family members) daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 18 through Labor Day (September 2), as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women of the U.S. Military. Additionally, Blue Star participants are extended free admission to special events during the summer months including Thursday Family Fun Nights each Thursday from June 6-July 18 (excluding July 4); Fairy Festival on June 22; and Insect Fest on July 20-21. Simply show one of the following active military ID cards at Admissions: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserve. Sdbgarden.org

North Coast Symphony performs ‘Operatic Odyssey’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra presents “An Operatic Odyssey” featuring soprano Katie Polit at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. Polit will sing “Pamina’s Aria” from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Puccini’s La Boheme, Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet and more. The orchestra will perform the Carmen Suite No. 1 by Bizet, “Overture” The Barber of Seville by Rossini, and other opera favorites. Conducted by Daniel Swem, the orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation. Tickets for purchase at the door, $8 seniors/students/military, $10 general admission, $25 family. (760) 944-0872 or northcoastsymphony.com

Camarada: Come Together Orchestra Project

Camarada invites members of the community to perform in concert with professional musicians under Maestro Sameer Patel. The repertoire to be performed will be Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” and Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance.” Sectionals and Musician Development Workshop will take place 3-6 p.m., Saturday, May 18. The full rehearsal takes place 3:45-5:10 p.m., Sunday, May 19. The concert will take place 5:30-6:45 p.m., Sunday, May 19. All rehearsals and the concert will take place at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas. Participants must be able to read music, be at least 18 years old or have a teacher recommendation if under 18. No audition is required and seating is not assigned based on skill level. Participation fee is $85. The performance is free. (619) 231-3702 or e-mail camaradaconcertmgr@gmail.com

Roger Anderson Chorale concerts

The Roger Anderson Chorale ends Season 2019 exploring American music and influences from African culture. Included are traditional spirituals like Motherless Child and contemporary composers such as Victor Johnson’s Kuimba and Ola Gjielo’s “The Lake Isle." Guest artists will be Rebekah Brown’s H20 Dancers; Guitarist Jeff Pekarek and Percussionist Clayton Payne. June 8, 7-9 p.m., June 9, 4-6 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive.

For more information: www.rogerandersonchorale.com; 760-522-7187. Reserve your free tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com.

Movies at La Paloma Theatre

La Paloma Theatre is now showing Ask Dr. Ruth, Hotel Mumbai and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10, cash only. 471 Coast Hwy. 101. Show times available at lapalomatheatre.com or (760) 436-7469.

Fiesta del Sol

Fiesta del Sol at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach will be held Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. In honor of the event’s 40th anniversary, the Fiesta is going to be bigger than ever with more booths, 25 food vendors and trucks, and more than 200 arts and crafts vendors. The event also includes a great band lineup, beer and wine gardens and a fun zone for kids.

Free parking with free shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. just off Lomas Santa Fe on Stevens Avenue and at the Del Mar Racetrack across from the track on Jimmy Durante Boulevard. The Fiesta is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. For more information on the event, visit fiestadelsol.net.

Scripps 6th Annual Trauma Awareness Expo

The 6th Annual Trauma Awareness Expo will be held Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. This is a fun and free educational event for the whole family. Families will have the opportunity to meet San Diego’s amazing First Responders, explore equipment, and learn about careers from San Diego firefighters, lifeguards, SDPD, SWAT, SDPD K-9 Unit, Cal Fire, ambulance, rescue helicopters and more. Also available will be fun, interactive games and booths to educate families on important issues such as the dangers of distracted/impaired driving, drowning prevention, fall prevention, helmet safety and more.

The event will be held at Scripps Memorial Plaza’s front patio, 9888 Genesee Avenue, La Jolla, 92037. Parking validation will be provided.

Desperado show returns to Belly Up

It takes a lot of talent to pull off the vocals and musicianship of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, but Southern California’s Premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado does it. These musicians have honed their skills and boast an “all live presentation.” No backing tracks or samplers are used in their show. Desperado truly challenges the audience to tell the difference between what they played live and the original recordings.

Desperado performs on Saturday, June 22 at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Santana Ways opens the show. Tickets are $18/$20 and may be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone at (858) 481.8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach. The show is 21+. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

Beach Party to unveil new name of San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy

As nature supporters gather on the shores of Seaside Beach on the evening of May 17, 6-8 p.m., the final touches will be added to a giant sandcastle filled with wildlife scenes. San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy’s new name will be carved out before sunset, with beach games, drums and more fun.

Lifeguard Tower #11 on Seaside Beach: 2504 S. Coast Highway 101; south of Cardiff State Beach; restrooms onsite. Visit SanElijo.org

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local amateur and professional guitarists, will perform in concert Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will perform selections from around the world, including music from China, the UK, South America, and Africa. Attendees will hear all styles of music from classical to jazzy to Spanish, to contemporary. For more information, including upcoming guitar workshops, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com. A suggested donation of $12 will be accepted at the door.

Coming of Age Film Festival

The Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) announces the 9th annual Coming of Age Film Festival in partnership with San Diego State University professors. These free film screenings will highlight a different topic related to aging every Friday in May through May 31. Joaquin Anguera, Ph.D., retired professor of gerontology, School of Social Work at San Diego State University, will introduce films and moderate a question and answer after the films.

This festival’s films discussions explore topics relating to intergenerational issues and lifelong growth.

Date and Time: Every Friday in May at 7 p.m. Location: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101. Registration: Free first come, first served at MOPA. Visit www.mopa.org for more information.

The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

San Diego Jewish Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket.

A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Volunteers invited to help improve trails

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is participating in National Trails Day at Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve in Del Mar on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-noon.

Volunteers are invited by the Conservancy (SDRVC), REI, and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association to participate in improving trails within the Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve and tend SDRVC’s 2018–2019 habitat-restoration sites in Gonzales Canyon. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with waiver.

This event is free. Ample free parking is at the trailhead, 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar, 92130. Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC Conservation manager, at Jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Register at www.rei.com/events/9999/92232/243914

Music in the Air

 This year’s Athenaeum music lecture series continues 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 and 23, as pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

 The three-part Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) continues with Hugh Gaskins, Jim Earp and Travis Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17; and next with Sue Palmer, Rob Deez and Angelo Pizarro, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St.. La Jolla. Individual shows: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

 The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series concludes 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20 with the LA Philharmonic Septet at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St.. La Jolla. Hear Richard Strauss’s “Till Eulenspiegel, einmal anders!” (arr. by Hasenoehrl) and Beethoven’s “Septet in E-flat Major, op. 20.” Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

 The Green Flash Concert series kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 with Tommy Castro and the Painkillers. Legendary blues and soul performer Castro is known for his deep blues and funky grooves. Joey Harris & The Mentals open. Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way. $33-$38 per show, $155-$175 series. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

At UC San Diego

 Native La Jollan and MFA candidate in Visual Arts at UC San Diego, Maya VanderSchuit hosts her MFA thesis exhibition art show, noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, with the closing reception 5 p.m. May 23. Visual Arts Main Gallery, 252 Russell Lane, UCSD campus. “Soft Wave, Electric Soul,” is a mixed-media installation. mayavanderschuit.wordpress.com

 UC San Diego’s ninth annual Powwow, presented by the Native American Student Alliance, is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Marshall Field on campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. All are welcome to experience a Native American tradition, full of dancing, singing and friendship. ucsd.nasa@gmail.com

Worth a Drive

 “Art & Empire: The Golden Age of Spain” features more than 100 works by leading artists from Spain and its global territories during the pivotal years of around 1600 to 1750, on view May 18 through Sept. 2 at San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $15 admission. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.com

 San Diego Symphony presents “Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5,” with the West Coast premiere of Alyssa Weinberg’s “Reign of Logic,” Glazunov’s “Violin Concerto” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5,” 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org