Girls skate to help protect the planet at Skate Rising event April 13

On Saturday April 13, Skate Rising is holding a fun, free event focused on protecting the planet and getting girls ages 4-18 on skateboards. This special event is from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Encinitas Skate Plaza (425 Santa Fe Dr). Skate Rising, the youth program of Exposure Skate, teaches compassion through service and empowerment through skateboarding.

“Skate Rising is a free, fun and inclusive program founded with the goal of bringing girls together. We offer educational opportunities and hands-on experiences that create confident and compassionate leaders of the future.” says Calli Kelsay, Skate Rising program founder.

At this special April event Skate Rising has partnered with the Changing Tides Foundation in honor of Earth Day. The two North County San Diego charities will be educating the youth on the dangers of single-use plastic, and inviting the participants to take part in the “Plastic Swear Jar Challenge” to bring awareness of, and accountability to, us as individuals as we take part in using single-use plastics.

The Changing Tides Foundation mission is to bridge the gap between you, the traveler, and the causes on the ground. Paving a way for you to serve naturally, adding life-changing experiences to your journey. Becky Mendoza, Changing Tides co-founder, had this to say about the partnership, “Changing Tides Foundation is so honored to partner with Skate Rising in April to spread awareness about single-use-plastic pollution and encourage young girls to participate in our Plastic Swear Jar Challenge which starts on Earth Day! We are excited about this collaboration to empower young girls to reach for the stars.”

Each monthly Skate Rising event offers the following: education for youth to understand the needs in the world around them, a service project/opportunity to help fill the need, and a learn-to-skate clinic run by professionals. Girls of all skateboarding levels and abilities are welcome and equipment can be checked out for participants that do not have their own.