Encinitas Holiday Parade returns Dec. 1

For the 61st year, Encinitas will kick off the holiday season at the Encinitas Holiday Parade Saturday, Dec. 1. 5 p.m. tree lighting in the Lunberyard. The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Coast Hwy. 101 starting at D Street.

This year's them is Botanical Oasis and honors Grand Marshall Julian Duval. Thousands of people will be on floats, on foot, in cars, and marching in bands while tens of thousands cheer them along Coast Highway 101.