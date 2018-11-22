11th Annual Cardiff Kringle Mingle to be held Dec. 2

Hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street, guests will be greeted by Santa’s elves at the free community holiday celebration that will have festive activities for children from ages 1 to 105. There will be free photos with Santa from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., children’s craft pavilion featuring a young a local origami artist will be teaching attendees to "Know When to Fold Em," and live musical performances by kids’ favorite bands Hullabaloo and Bucket Ruckus. Warm savory soup from Rimel's, scrumptious holiday treats from VG Donuts and Seaside Market, and Sambazon acai bowls will be provided to curb appetites. Hot coffee from Starbucks Cardiff and hot chocolate for the kiddos from Cardiff 101.