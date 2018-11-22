11th Annual Cardiff Kringle Mingle to be held Dec. 2

The 11th Annual Cardiff Kringle Mingle will be held Sunday, Dec. 2, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at the north courtyard of Cardiff Town Center, 2033 San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007.
Hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street, guests will be greeted by Santa’s elves at the free community holiday celebration that will have festive activities for children from ages 1 to 105. There will be free photos with Santa from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., children’s craft pavilion featuring a young a local origami artist will be teaching attendees to "Know When to Fold Em," and live musical performances by kids’ favorite bands Hullabaloo and Bucket Ruckus. Warm savory soup from Rimel's, scrumptious holiday treats from VG Donuts and Seaside Market, and Sambazon acai bowls will be provided to curb appetites. Hot coffee from Starbucks Cardiff and hot chocolate for the kiddos from Cardiff 101.
Drink up for a cause at the Lost Abbey Confessional, which will be hosting a Happy Hour fundraiser to benefit the Cardiff community from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. For the big finale, a switch will be flipped at 5 p.m. for the festive tree lighting ceremony supported by County of San Diego Community Enhancement funding and Teresa and Don Barth. For more information: www.cardiff101.com