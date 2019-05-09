Encinitas Friends of the Arts presents Passport to Dance

The diverse traditions of five different countries will be explored at Passport to Dance, with performances by companies representing Spain, China, Indonesia, Ireland and the United States. Presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) the event takes place on Saturday, May 11, 7-9:30 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024. In keeping with EFA’s mission to celebrate diversity through arts and culture, the event will foster an appreciation and fresh awareness of ancient and modern traditions while raising funds for much needed arts programs in the city.

Passport to Dance will feature many of Southern California’s most exciting dance companies in performance. They were selected by Betzi Roe, director and producer of the Nations of San Diego International Dance Festival, who will be the emcee for the event.

Flamenco Arana, directed by Kristina Cobarrubia, joins powerful flamenco dancers in authentic costumes, vibrant native singers, and the mellow notes of a guitar to bring the sights and sounds of Spain a heartbeat away. Blue Ming Chinese Dance Company, founded in 2010 by director Patricia Lippert, is a group of Chinese dancers who take pride in presenting traditional Chinese culture in the artistic forms of music and dance.

Ni Wayan Ekarini is a consecrated Indonesian temple dancer and has performed throughout the islands of Indonesia and in Holland’s prestigious art institutions, including the Tropen Museum, the Volkenkunde, and the Rijksmuseum. At the Malone Academy of Irish Dance many of the dancers compete at the highest level of Irish dance competition, traveling nationally and internationally for regional, national, all-Ireland and world championships. At the Litvak Dance Company, founded by Sadie Weinberg, diversity and inclusivity are at the core of this modern dance company. With dancers of different physical builds, ages, ethnicities and backgrounds which mirror the changing demographic of North County San Diego.

Artist Wren Polansky’s exhibit will be on view, I am American, a series of portraits. Each individual, displayed as a triptych, emphasizes different aspects of their root cultures, aesthetically reinterpreting and juxtaposing the various elements of dress.

Enjoy delicious food items along with wine, beer and soda available for purchase: Crepes from Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe and Samosas from KC Tandori in Encinitas. Water, tea and coffee are offered free of charge. Shop at the Marketplace: VIEane wool sculpted things and more, Namaste, Barbara Bear Jewelry, Erhan Ercan Turkish goods, and participate in opportunity drawings for artwork, gift certificates, jewelry and rare collectibles.

Seating is limited. Advance tickets are $30 for EFA members, $35 for the general public, $20 children 12 and under, or $40 at the door. The best deal is the combo package: membership and admission for $50 in advance. For tickets and info, visit: www.encinitasarts.org. For more information, please email encinitasarts@gmail.com or call (760) 298-1708. Visit www.encinitasarts.org.