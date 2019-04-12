101 announces new line-up of breweries at the Spring Street Fair Beer Garden

The 36th Annual Encinitas Street Fair, presented by Scripps, will once again extend the hours of its popular Beer Garden on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours will be the usual noon to 5 p.m. The tasty brews on tap will feature several styles of beer, courtesy of Sierra Nevada, Helia, Saint Archer, Lost Abbey, Iron Fist Brewing, and Culture. There will also be wine available from local wineries, and water provided thanks to Palomar Mountain Spring Water. URBN Pizza will be cooking up some delicious wood-fired pizzas for hungry attendees on Saturday, and on Sunday The Roxy and Stay Cheesy will be cooking up some tasty grilled cheese creations.
Seven live bands and two DJ’s will rock the Beer Garden Stage at this two-day fair. Saturday’s music will headline with Burritos, a celebration of the music of Sublime. Also see Sure Fire Ensemble, Ginger Roots and Protectors, Twisted Relatives, and DJ EDub. On Sunday, High Tide Society will headline, and bring the classic sounds of Yacht Rock to the Garden. Stop by to also hear Cody Carter and Country Fried, Mind Body Soul Featuring Dr. Funk, and DJ ManCat. The Beer Garden is a family friendly environment where kids can join their parents, and dogs are welcome too.
The Lumberyard Courtyard will also be rocking both days. On Saturday hear Jonny Tarr Quartet, Tunnel Vision Acoustic, and One Hot Planet. Sunday will feature The Ramblin Sweethearts, NightBloom, and FreeMartin. Also, stop by the Hansens Community Stage to hear some of San Diego’s up and coming artists throughout the event!
The Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health (www.scripps.org), will be held Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.