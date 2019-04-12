101 announces new line-up of breweries at the Spring Street Fair Beer Garden

Courtesy

The Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health, will be held Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. The event will include the popular Beer Garden (above).

