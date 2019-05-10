Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff hosts ‘Upscale Rummage Sale’ and ‘A Taste of Greece’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church is hosting an Upscale Rummage Sale and A Taste of Greece on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will in part benefit Project Mexico & St. Innocent Orphanage, a nonprofit organization that aims to build hope for boys without families and families without homes.

“Gently loved” items available for sale include children’s clothing, toys, kitchenware, small appliances, holiday decorations, men’s and women’s accessories, home goods, books, and small furniture. Attendees can also purchase Greek small bites (such as, spanakopita and tiropita) and Greek pastries. There is no admission fee for the event, and attendees will receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Cardiff Greek Festival, being held Sept. 7-8. Free parking is available onsite.

Loyal attendees of the Cardiff Greek Festival will recognize the upscale rummage sale as “Yia-Yia’s Treasures.” The beloved boutique used the Greek word for “Grandma” to illustrate the types of cherished items that were donated by the parish community and sold to new, loving homes. Due to its popularity, Yia-Yia’s Treasures will now be its own event and no longer available at the Cardiff Greek Festival.

The church’s youth group, comprised of middle and high school students, selected Project Mexico and St. Innocent Orphanage to receive a portion of the proceeds from the event. Since 1988, Project Mexico has provided homes, built entirely with volunteer labor, to families so they can build a brighter future for themselves and their children. St. Innocent Orphanage, located on a 16-acre ranch near Rosarito, Mexico, provides orphaned teenage boys with a home, spiritual direction, public education, athletics, and extra-curricular activities.