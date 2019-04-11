Encinitas events this week: April 12

For more, visit bit.ly/2P1KmDt

Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt is April 20

The city of Encinitas is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Festival on Saturday, April 20 at Encinitas Community Park. The festival features arts and crafts, two live shows from Hullabaloo at 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., prizes, jump houses, face painting, pictures with the bunny (for a fee) and, of course, 20,000 eggs to hunt. The hunt is split up into age groups from 10:15 a.m. through 12:15 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic as there will not be any food or drink available for purchase at the event. Limited parking is available on-site at the park and auxiliary parking with a free shuttle bus to and from Encinitas Community Park is available at the San Dieguito Academy High School parking lot, located at the corner of Nardo Road and Melba Road.

Encinitas Community Park is located at 425 Santa Fe Drive. For more information visit encinitasparksandrec.com

Springtime Egg Hunt at the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library

The Cardiff-by-the Sea Library is hosting a Springtime Egg Hunt on Friday, April 19 at 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to decorate their own pair of bunny ears to wear during an egg hunt in the library. There will also be treats and a book giveaway. RSVP at the front desk of the library at 2081 Newcastle Avenue or call (760) 753-4027.

5th annual Encinitas Coastal Rotary Helicopter Golf Ball Drop to be held May 11

The Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club is hosting its 5th annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop on Saturday, May 11, from 5-7 p.m. at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course.

All are welcome to attend the event, where the club raises funds for a number of the community organizations it supports, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Navy Seal Foundation, the Community Resource Center and scholarships coordinated with its sister Rotary club in San Carlos, Mexico. The cost to attend is only $45, and includes one drink, appetizers, dessert, live music and the opportunity to enjoy the sunset with friends old and new.

In addition, there is an option to purchase golf balls, which will be dropped from a helicopter, with the closest thee balls earning cash prizes. The winner need not be present to win. For more information about both the event and the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club, visit the club’s website at www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.

Arbor Day

This year will be the city’s biggest tree celebration yet. Come out to help beautify the downtown and protect the community through planting trees. Learn about trees and more. The holes are pre-dug so you get to do the best part. Let your inner tree-hugger shine.

Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Downtown Encinitas, 2nd Street between West E Street and West F Street. Free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2OOmaVb

Park Dale Players: Armando and the Blue Tarp School

A musical inspired by the work of teacher and humanitarian David Lynch, who 40 years ago placed a blue tarp on the garbage dump in Tijuana and began to educate the children who lived there.

Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, 7 p.m. Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School, 8000 Calle Acervo, Carlsbad. $5. 760-672-3581. Visit theparkdaleplayers.com

Off Track Gallery Artists’ Reception

The public is invited to an artists’ reception April 13, from 4-7 p.m.at the Off Track Gallery featuring the paintings of Connie Michalski Gibboney and Charlene Meeker.

The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at the reception. All artwork in the Gallery will be 10 percent off the entire day from 10 a.m. to closing. This event is free and open to the public.

The Off Track Gallery is owned and operated by the San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 local artists.

Off Track Gallery is located at 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103, Encinitas, 760-942-3636, pr@sandieguitoartguild.com, OffTrackGallery.com.

Life Lecture: Music and the Movies

David Lewis, MiraCosta music appreciation teacher, will take attendees on a nostalgic journey through the soundtracks of films that have enriched and enlivened everyone’s lives. Attendees will listen to music by great film composers from Max Steiner to John Williams. Lewis is also the conductor of the San Luis Rey Chorale. (LIFE Club San Elijo)

Friday, April 12, 1-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Stud. Ctr. Conf. Rm. Free.

Concert: Rickie Byars

Byars’ new music is infused with silky smooth early-’60s R&B, dramatic Grace Jones-inflected disco, and irresistible South African vibes. She speaks to the necessity of changing one’s perceptions and opening up to new possibilities.

Friday, April 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive. 760-753-5747, www.seasidecenter.org

ArtFest

A delightful combination fine art and Asian art show with artist demonstrations. The juried show features more than 30 artists selling their work, including sculptors, painters, glass artists, potters, jewelry makers, as well as gourd and fiber artists.

Sat. & Sun. April 13 - 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. San Diego Botanic Garden. 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Free with paid admission. Visit sdbgarden.org/artfest.htm

Healing Grief Through HeArt, Expressive Arts Workshop

For those who are experiencing grief due to the loss of a loved one. Participants will use a variety of guided mixed-media art activities to help you process the complex physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of their loss.

Saturday, April 13, 10 a,m,-1 p.m. UC San Diego Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View Rd., # 101. RSVP and more information: 858-735-5708.

Hutchins Consort Family Concert

The free family concert will celebrate the arrival of spring with its rains and flowers.

Saturday, April 13, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free. 858-366-2423. www.hutchinsconsort.org

Storytelling, Songs, and the Amazon Struggle

In 2018, Maria Xiomara Dorsey lived in the Ecuadorian Amazon with the Nacion Sapara tribe. Dorsey will weave songs and stories to creatively convey the battle of the Amazonian women for their rights and the Earth in an event that will make you laugh, cry and shudder at times.

Saturday, April 13, 2:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Donations accepted. Info: 217-402-0325.

LITVAK Dance Spring Concert

Encinitas’ new dance company is dedicated to making and presenting quality contemporary dance. Three women choreographers from three generations, Tamisha Guy, Patricia Sandback and Sadie Weinberg, set work on LITVAKdance’s core group of eight women alongside guest performers.

Sat, Apr. 13, 7 p.m. and Sunday, Apr. 14, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunshine Brooks Theatre, 217 N Coast Hwy. 101, Oceanside. www.litvakdance.com

Makers and Music Vintage and Handmade Faire

Lovers of art and vintage will enjoy a family-friendly day at the bi-annual Faire. Over 40 vendors, a kid zone and live music is local and original. Shop, relax and enjoy gourmet food, beer and wine.

Sunday, April 14, 10 a.m.-2 p,m. The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Free. 760-632-9711, sdheritage.org

Spring Market

Shop for Mother’s Day while supporting local artists and artisans. The market will feature a diverse mixture of handcrafted art, body care products, candles, cards, clothing, home décor, jewelry, and more. With face painting, DIY flower crowns, and other surprises. A food drive will also be hosted for local food banks.

Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive. Free. encinitasmakersmarket.com

Concert: Broadway to Carnegie Hall

Featuring composers who have written Broadway tunes and serious classic music including Gershwin, Bernstein, Rota and an unpublished trio by Sondheim. First hear a song or two then the chamber music by each composer. With Eileen Wingard, violin, Anders Nelson, clarinet, Erica Boras-Tesla, cello, Wendy Loeb, violin, and Fontaine Laing and Monique Kunewalder, piano.

Sunday, April 14, 2 p.m.. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. Free.

La Paloma Theatre

Now Showing: Transit, Apollo 11, Gloria Bell, Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets: $10 (cash only). 471 Coast Hwy. 101. 760-436-7469, lapalomatheatre.com

Cardiff School kindergarten registration

Cardiff School kindergarten registration opens on April 15. Visit www.cardiffschools.com/Page/493 for any questions you may have.

This year the Kindergarten Introduction and Tour will be held on Wednesday, April 24, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Please bring your incoming kindergartener to the Cardiff School Blacktop. You will meet the principal and kindergarten teachers, tour classrooms and enjoy snacks and playtime.

Chelsea Clinton among UCSD panel guests

First daughter Chelsea Clinton, Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo and astrophysicist Jedidah Isler will be the panelists at this year’s UC San Diego’s Women in Leadership program hosted by UCSD’s Sally Ride Science on May 22.

“Women in Leadership celebrates Sally’s life by reflecting on the things she cared about,” said Tam O’Shaughnessy, Sally Ride’s life partner and co-founder of Sally Ride Science, who conceived the series.

The event, 6:30 p.m. May 22 at UCSD’s Price Center, is free and open to the public with pre-registration (https://bit.ly/2CioA9w). At 3:30 p.m., Clinton will hold a book signing at the university bookstore.

11th Annual International Documentary Film Series

Join the International Rescue Committee in San Diego for the 11th Annual International Documentary Film Series this May. Every year, unique perspectives from around the world come to San Diego for IRC’s International Documentary Film Series. From the frontlines of conflict to rebuilding life in a new country, these films take an honest look at the reality of the refugee experience. Each screening is followed by a Q&A discussion with an expert on the film’s subject area.

All films will be shown at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, and ticket sales go toward funding IRC programs in San Diego. Visit rescue.org/films for more details and to make advanced ticket purchases.

Countywide Creek-to-Bay Cleanup

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and City of Del Mar need volunteers to help restore the habitat along the River Path Del Mar and San Dieguito Lagoon as part of the countywide Creek-to-Bay Cleanup. Workers will be weeding and maintaining the Conservancy’s 2018 planting areas and cleaning up trash. The cleanup takes place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at the River Path Del Mar, 2239 San Dieguito Drive. Parking is available at Coastal Access parking lot at the corner of San Dieguito Drive and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Space is limited to 25 volunteers and all ages are welcome with a waiver. Register at creektobay.org Questions? Contact SDRVC Conservation Manager Jonathan Appelbaum at jonathan@sdrvc.org

Photography Hike Planned

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), in partnership with Heaviland Landscape Management, is planning a guided nature photography hike for free with Heaviland’s landscape designer Bryal Hilton. The hike will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 27 at Piedras Pintadas Trailhead. This 3.8-mile loop hike provides opportunities for photographers of all levels to practice their skills and experience the beauty of Bernardo Bay near Lake Hodges—an important habitat refuge for many native and migratory animal species. Directions are available with registration at sdrvcaprilphotohike.eventbrite.com

Tuesday Night Comics

Tuesday Night Comics brings San Diegans the comedic entertainment of Mark Christopher Lawrence, as he taps into his extensive list of comedian friends and shares the North Coast Repertory Theatre stage with them. The show is made up of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, etc. Featured comedians in addition to Lawrence are Shawn Rohlf, Robert G. Lee, Mike Kadir and Erik Rivera. The comedy night takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $27, $3 discount for seniors, students, military and educators. 6:30 p.m. Happy Hour with $3 beers and free appetizers. This event is rated “R.” To contact the box office, call (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org

Cirque du Soleil Volta

Cirque du Soleil Volta runs at the Del Mar Fairgrounds now through May 5. Show times are either 4:30 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

Energetic, urban and contemporary, Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-seen-before under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, Volta is about finding yourself and unveiling your personal powers.

2019 Green Business Expo in Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce will hold the 2019 Green Business Expo from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at the Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, 5704 Paseo Del Norte. The event will showcase green businesses in the area that have helped make Carlsbad one of the most sustainable cities in the world. To learn more, register as an exhibitor or purchase tickets, follow the link bit.ly/2Vxly8E

19th annual Food and Wine Festival

The Junior League of San Diego is holding its 19th annual Food and Wine Festival from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. (beginning 1 p.m. for VIP members) Saturday, May 11 at Ellen Scripps Browing Park, 1100 Coast Blvd., La Jolla. An afterparty will take place at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St., from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Food and Wine Festival ticket not required for attendance). To purchase tickets, visit jlsd.org/food-and-wine/ For more information, visit jlsd.org

23rd Annual Meet The Chefs

The 23rd Annual Meet The Chefs event will be held Sunday April 14, 1:30-4 p.m., at Hilton San Diego Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, 92014. VIP entry and reception from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This event treats guests to sample signature dishes from over a dozen premier restaurants and chefs in San Diego, complemented by an extensive selection of wines and champagne. The event also includes auction items, opportunity drawings, and live music. All proceeds raised will directly benefit Casa de Amparo’s mission to treat, prevent and help heal children suffering from abuse and neglect. For tickets and more information, visit casadeamparo.org/event/22nd- annual-meet-the-chef

