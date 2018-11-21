Encinitas Advocate Lifestyle

20th Annual Crystal Ball Gala benefits Casa De Amparo

The 20th Annual Crystal Ball Gala return to Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe Nov. 10. The black-tie event included a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousee Grille, music and dancing with Cal-Phonics, and live and silent auctions.

Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) “is recognized as a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond.” Visit www.casadeamparo.org.

Copyright © 2018, Encinitas Advocate
67°