The 36th Annual Encinitas Street Fair took place April 27-28. The event featured over 450 unique food, arts and crafts vendors plus four entertainment stages, children’s rides and a Beer Garden.

The event was held on South Coast Highway 101 between D Street and J Street. The fair was presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association and sponsored by Scripps Health.

For more information visit encinitas101.com.