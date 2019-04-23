8th Annual Encinitas Arbor Day Celebration
The City of Encinitas held its 8th annual Tree City USA Arbor Day Celebration April 13 in downtown Encinitas. This celebration upholds the city’s standing as a Tree City USA and gave residents the opportunity to beautify and protect the community by enhancing Encinitas’ tree canopy.
The event included free informational tree-care booths, Arbor Day crafts and activities, and refreshments.
Each group was led by a tree steward, who educated participants on tree identification, plant placements, watering requirements and root systems.
