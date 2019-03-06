The American Legion is turning 100, and San Dieguito American Legion Post 416, Encinitas, celebrated the anniversary March 2 with “A Salute to the Greatest Generation,” featuring distinguished guest, 97-year-old WWII Paratrooper Tom Rice. The organization as a whole traces its roots to March 15-17, 1919, in Paris, France, in the aftermath of World War I. The American Legion was federally chartered on Sept.16, 1919, and quickly became an influential force at the national, state and local levels, dedicated to service to veterans, strong national defense, as well as youth and patriotism.Visit calegionpost416.org.