The third annual Band-O-Rama Concert took place Feb. 2 at La Costa Canyon High School.

Participating schools included Ada Harris Elementary, EUSD’s band program, Diegueno Middle School, Oak Crest Middle School, San Dieguito Academy, and La Costa Canyon High School. The concert concluded with a finale performance of “Bandorama March” featuring more than 400 band students.

One of the goals of the event is to promote community awareness and camaraderie in the performing arts.