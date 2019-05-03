Sharon Cooper to receive 2018 Senior Citizen of the Year Award and Service to Seniors Award

Martin Cooper and award recipient Sharon Cooper Courtesy

The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club recently announced Sharon Cooper as the award recipient for the 2018 Senior Citizen of the Year Award and Service to Seniors Award. This awards program is designed to identify and celebrate people who have selflessly contributed to City of Encinitas as a senior citizen role model or as someone who advocates on behalf of senior citizens.

Cooper has been hosting a well-attended dance every Wednesday, year round, for the past nine years, and offers dance lessons that have enriched the lives of senior citizens. The weekly dance and lessons are a good form of exercise while at the same time providing an invaluable social experience. Cooper spends a great deal of time securing food donations, creating playlists, coordinating dance routines, and offering friendship and guidance to those she meets. In addition to managing the dances, Cooper takes the time to call participants that have not attended in a while to check on them and make sure that all is well.

She not only gives of her time to senior citizens but also volunteers her time to bettering the lives of children. She volunteers 35-40 hours per week serving seniors and children in the Encinitas community. Cooper is a board member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Foundation and helps secure scholarships for Encinitas School District children to attend Sylvan Learning Center.

Cooper will be honored at a City Council meeting on May 22 at 6 p.m. with a personal award and a perpetual plaque housed at the Encinitas Senior Center. Additionally, she will be recognized at the Encinitas Rotary Dance on May 22 at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, and invited to participate as a special guest of the Senior Citizen Commission at the Encinitas Holiday Parade on Dec. 7.