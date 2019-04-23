Community Resource Center English Tea 2019

Community Resource Center held its 24th Annual English Tea April 13 at the Encinitas Community Center. The traditional English Tea featured a silent auction, raffle, short program and special tea.

CRC provides a safe place for domestic violence survivors and their families at Carol’s House, its 24-bed emergency shelter. CRC also provides a Therapeutic Children’s Center, education and prevention programs for children and teens, counseling, food and nutrition support, case management, a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, and legal assistance. Visit crcncc.org.