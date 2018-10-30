‘Dia de los Muertos’ held in Encinitas

Encinitas Friends of the Arts (EFA) and the City of Encinitas presented the 5th annual Encinitas Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival Oct. 27 at the Encinitas Community Center. The event included performances by San Diego’s top Mariachi Bands and Ballet Folklorico dancers, art-making workshops for children: skull face painting, sugar skulls, paper flowers; artist demos, student art exhibit, Callejeros De Encinitas Car Club, food trucks, opportunity drawings for Laptops, vendors, and Surfing Madonna Community Ofrenda.

“This city event raises awareness and an appreciation for this significant Latino cultural celebration,” said Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear in a press release.