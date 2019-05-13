Encinitas Coastal Rotary Helicopter Golf Ball Drop

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club hosted its 5th annual Helicopter Golf Ball Drop May 11 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. The event raises funds for a number of the community organizations the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club supports. The event featured food and beverages, music and an option to purchase golf balls, which were dropped from a helicopter, with the closest three balls earning cash prizes. Visit encinitascoastalrotary.org.