The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, hosted the Encinitas Senior Expo titled “Embracing Retirement, Before and After 65” on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center.

The event was focused on people that will be retiring soon and those already retired, and provided information for children of aging individuals looking for options for their parents. The event also included expert speakers on subjects pertinent to a healthy and successful retirement life.