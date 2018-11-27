Local residents once again started Thanksgiving by participating in the popular Encinitas Turkey Trot 5k & 10k Nov. 22. The race started and finished under the world famous “Encinitas” sign. The course took runners and walkers along Highway 101 where participants enjoy miles of ocean views.

The Turkey Trot supports Encinitas 101 Main Street and Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket, helping the Encinitas Legion #416 and the Encinitas American Legion Women’s Auxiliary provide over 150 meals to active duty military families.

Additionally, Encinitas Turkey Trot is providing a grant to the Boy Scouts Troop #776 of St. John the Evangelist Church in Encinitas, La Costa Canyon High School’s Theatre Club, as well to the Cardiff School District for their support of the event.