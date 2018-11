Exposure 2018, the world’s largest women’s skateboarding event returned to Encinitas for its seventh year Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at the Encinitas Community Park. The event featured 200 female skaters from 20 different countries skating invert, bowl and street events. Proceeds go to Community Resource Center’s Domestic Violence programs. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ES78w6.