The Encinitas Holiday Street Fair kicked off the season Nov. 18. The event included more than 450 booths to visit, unique downtown Encinitas retailers, live music on the Beer Garden Stage and Lumberyard Courtyard Stage, plus dance, music and other entertainment on the Community Stage. The event, which was held along South Coast Highway 101, between D and J Streets, was presented by Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association. Online: encinitasadvocate.com