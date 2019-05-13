‘Pairings with a Purpose’ benefit for Feeding San Diego

Accomplished San Diego chefs paired up with local breweries and wineries April 13 for the spring fundraising event “Pairings with a Purpose,” which benefits Feeding San Diego, a hunger-relief organization in San Diego. The fourth annual event was held at Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum in Encinitas and featured exclusive tastings, a performance by New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth, games and auction items. Visit feedingsandiego.org.