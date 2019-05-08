Cardiff 101 Main Street presented the 10th Annual Taste of Cardiff May 2. The event included restaurants and retailers in downtown Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Restaurant Row along S. Coast Hwy. 101.

Participants had the opportunity to enjoy food, drinks, live music, and photos with friends in the vintage Camera Camper. Local Sip Stops offered samples of North County’s finest beer, wine, and kombucha. Visit www.cardiff101.com.