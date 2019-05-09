World-renowned pioneer in mind-body medicine coming to teach at school in Encinitas

The California Institute For Human Science (CIHS) recently announced the appointment of Dr. Deepak Chopra as Distinguished Professor of Consciousness Studies and Wellbeing.

Founded in 1992 by Dr. Hiroshi Motoyama, a pioneering scientist and spiritual educator, CIHS is a unique graduate school and research center that specializes in clinical and integral psychology, integral health and biofield studies, and comparative religion and philosophy from a consciousness-based perspective. Located in Encinitas, CIHS provides an innovative education dedicated to the intersection of science and spirituality. CIHS is state approved by the Bureau of Private Post-Secondary Education to offer degrees and the California Board of Psychology to offer license eligible PhD degrees in clinical psychology, and was recently granted Candidate for Accreditation by the U.S. regional accrediting agency WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

Chopra is a world-renowned pioneer in mind-body medicine and personal transformation. Beginning a unifying dialogue as an endocrinologist, Chopra ushered the science of consciousness, spirituality and wellbeing to the forefront of American discourse. Chopra’s work excellently dovetails with the vision and mission of CIHS to bring the integration of science and consciousness into global integral education that furthers the fields of psychology, healthcare, and integrative philosophy. Chopra expressed his appreciation of CIHS, “I am pleased to have the opportunity to work with CIHS, which for over two decades has been working to heal the unfounded schism between science and spirituality.” He will offer specialized academic guidance and special events as well as participate in strategic advancement dialogues that only his unique background in the field of science and application of consciousness studies can provide.

Co-President and Academic Dean Dr. Hope Umansky, asserted, “I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Chopra into the CIHS community. I cannot think of a more renowned specialist who aligns with our academic values. The students and larger community will likewise benefit greatly from his association.”