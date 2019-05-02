New patio and chef at Union Kitchen & Tap

Just in time for patio season, Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas has unveiled a brand new outdoor space. The downtown Encinitas restaurant has also welcomed new Executive Chef Erik Miller.

Union serves up a classic American menu with fresh, local ingredients paired with craft cocktails, local brews and vintage wines. It is coastal spot for Taco Tuesdays, bottomless mimosa brunches, karaoke nights and live music.

Union’s new covered patio creates a modern and laidback atmosphere complete with greenery and firepit tables.

Chef Erik Miller Courtesy

Chef Miller brings years of experience from gastropubs to James Beard award-winning restaurants. kitchen experience. He started as a prep cook at age 15 before graduating high school and attending Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School.

Miller describes his style as “simple, clean and well-executed,” and finds inspiration in working with new and innovative ingredients for the challenges they present.

Union Kitchen & Tap is located on 1108 S. Coast Highway 101. More information at localunion101.com