Encinitas events this week (Jan. 4)

Julian Roel Quartet

Julian's quartet spotlights bebop, west coast jazz and compositions by such artists as Charlie Parker, Dave Brubeck, Cedar Walton, and Thelonious Monk. Julian Roel studies the alto saxophone at the New School of Jazz and Contemporary music. Watch him perform Jan. 6 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2R57kOb.

Healing Arts Class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. Supplies provided. Classes take place Jan. 5 and 19 at 10:30 a.m.; and on Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 at 4 p.m. in Scripps Hospital Encinitas' brain injury room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. For more information and to register, email Schwarb.andrea@scrippshealth.org.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day, every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

Tour the Teten Farm House

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

Sunday Songwriter Circle

Bring your unplugged instrument and get in on this weekly jam circle every Sunday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. Local songwriters, singers, pickers and listeners are welcomed. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

Home Away from Home Family Fun Day

Each winter, millions of birds fly along the western coastline of North America to and from breeding grounds. Young children are invited to explore bird migration with crafts, hikes and hands-on activities, co-presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy educators and County Parks rangers, on Jan. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SujUmW.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: A Star is Born, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2RsPxje.