Chesterfield Drive rail crossing to temporarily close

The road that crosses the train tracks in Cardiff-by-the-Sea – linking the Encinitas community with Coast Highway 101 – will be shut down to motorists for three weeks starting January 2 to construct rail crossing, pedestrian, and bicycle accessibility and safety improvements.

Courtesy of SANDAG

Chesterfield Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic at the rail crossing through January 23 as crews work on the San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project.

Approximately 17,000 motorists a day use the crossing. The work will improve the safety and efficiency of the area’s rail crossing. Pedestrians and bicyclists can continue to use the intersection.

During the closure, motorists will be detoured around the closure via:

Northbound San Elijo Avenue and northbound Coast Highway 101 to D Street (large trucks to use Encinitas Boulevard)

Southbound San Elijo Avenue to Lomas Santa Fe Drive (via Manchester Avenue and Interstate 5 south)

Southbound Coast Highway 101 to Lomas Santa Fe Drive in the City of Solana Beach

Detour signage will be in place to assist motorists around the closure. Bike and pedestrian access will be maintained at the rail crossing throughout construction. Rail service will continue during the closure.

During the closure, construction crews will:

Construct a multi-use Class I bikeway and pedestrian path

Build new ADA accessible sidewalks and ramps

Install new traffic signal and rail crossing equipment

Modernize and enhance crossing warning system

Improve rail crossing signals and gates

Add improved safety signage

Grade and reconstruct travel lanes for a smoother transition across the railroad

The Chesterfield Drive improvements will enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety and accommodate the City of Encinitas’ future Quiet Zone for Cardiff-by-the-Sea, which will eliminate the need for train engineers to sound the horn when approaching the rail crossing.

The Chesterfield Drive Rail Crossing Improvements Project is being constructed as part of the SANDAG San Elijo Lagoon Double Track Project, which will add approximately 1.5 miles of new double-tracked railroad from northern Solana Beach to Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The project is anticipated to be complete in late-spring 2019.

The $6.2 million of improvements to the intersection are being funded through a combination of federal and local TransNet funds. Since SANDAG began the overall project to double-track the San Diego rail corridor, nearly two-thirds of the projects have been completed.

For more information on the project and to view project maps, visit www.KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/Chesterfield.