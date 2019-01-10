Encinitas events this week (Jan. 11)

For more events and information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2ACTCYR.

Reception and artist talk: YESNIK

Experience a unique opportunity as featured artist YESNIK leads an engaging discussion about both his work and artistic process on Jan. 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. He explores duality and scale in his dynamic practice that includes paintings, sculpture, and murals. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SJ9JLr.

San Diego North Coast Singers auditions

Children and teenagers, grades 2-12, are invited to join for the 26th anniversary season. Auditions will be held through Jan. 22 at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. San Diego North Coast Singers is one of the top children's choruses in San Diego with more than 100 boys and girls in four ensembles. The program ignites a love of singing and creativity while facilitating the development of individual voices, musical literacy, confidence, and leadership skills. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GY46HE. To RSVP for an audition, email info@northcoastsingers.com.

Big Band Concert

The Coastal Cities Jazz Band along with vocalist Michael Ruhl and vibraphonist Anthony Smith will perform Big Band Charts recorded by Terry Gibbs "Dream Band" on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street in Carlsbad. Tunes such as "Begin the Begin," "Ja Da" and "Flying Home" will be performed. Ruhl will provide the audience with some of his favorite tunes. For more information and advanced tickets, call Gary Adcock at 858-775-1113.

West African Dance

L.A. performer and teacher, Daunte Fyall, instructs the beautiful and energetic dances of Guinea, Senegal and Mali on Jan. 11 and 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 533 Encinitas Boulevard. Daunte teaches all levels with warmth and enthusiasm. Drop-ins are welcome. He will be accompanied by fabulous percussionists. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2sgqBxe.

Gift of Sight

This event on Jan. 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will offer free vision and hearing screenings and free refurbished eyeglasses to people of all ages, especially those with financial hardship, at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. It will be presented by the Encinitas Lions Club and Encinitas Branch Library. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QwNu9A.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RjRkbe.

Tour the Teten Farm House

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

Hutchins Consort Family Concert

The consort will start their 2019 family concert series playing some old tunes juxtaposed with modern melodies on Jan. 12 from 11 to 11:50 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2C5Zt8O.

Master Composter Course

Join the San Diego Botanic Garden for a five-week course from Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, that provides training in the art and science of composting. Class size will be limited. Encinitas residents receive preferential registration. The classes will be held at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SHN81J.

Public Farm Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of production methods and the innovative technology onsite at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, on Jan. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Visit the labyrinth, gardens, chickens, compost, food forest and vineyard. Please wear close-toed shoes and a sunhat. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Fhro94.

Family Constellations with The Morphic Field

Uncover hidden dynamics operating beneath the surface causing you to feel stuck, blocked or held back on Jan. 13 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at The Peace House, 1305 North Vulcan Avenue. Heal passed-down Ancestral and personal trauma at the source and transform what was once hindering you. It will be facilitated by Megan Gunsorek. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Rlhz1f.

Second Sunday Life Drawing

This is an uninstructed open session the second Sunday of every month at Martin Fine Art Classes Studio, 162 South Rancho Santa Fe Road. The class on Jan. 13 will be hosted by artists Albert Martin and Judy Salinsky. Bring your supplies; draw, paint or practice sculpture. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Rf6luW.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2RsPxje.

Yappy Hour

Calling all pup lovers! The Patio on 101, 345 South Coast Highway 101, is hosting a very special “Yappy Hour” on Jan. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. with 10 percent of food sales benefitting the San Diego Humane Society. San Diegans can mingle and bring their own pups while meeting new dogs looking to be adopted to a good home – you may even leave with a new pet. Attendees will enjoy delicious dishes from The Patio on 101, drinks and an unforgettable time with their pets and other like-minded pet lovers all for a good cause. The Patio on 101 is extremely pet-friendly offering your dog complimentary organic dog treats and a tableside water bowl. Dog owners rejoice – the indoor-outdoor environment also makes it easy to get outside for a potty break. For more information, visit www.thepatioon101.com.