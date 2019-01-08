Cardiff businesswoman elected to Irrigation Association Board of Directors

The Irrigation Association is pleased to announce that Inge Bisconer, CID, CLIA, managing member of Surf ‘N Earth Enterprises LLC, and Gene Smith, PE, president of landscape irrigation and lighting for Hunter Industries Inc., have been elected to the IA Board of Directors.

Bisconer, of Cardiff, has been in the irrigation industry for 35 years and held positions in technical, marketing, sales and management roles. She recently started Surf ‘N Earth, a sales and marketing consulting company that specializes in writing, training and project management for the agriculture, landscape and outdoor industries. Before creating Surf ‘N Earth, Bisconer was with The Toro Company for 11 years.

“I appreciate the successful and fulfilling career the irrigation industry has afforded me and wish to give back now that I am in a position and have been invited to do so,” Bisconer said. “There are many issues facing the irrigation industry in general, and irrigated agriculture in particular, that need creative, modern solutions. I believe I can make a meaningful contribution.”

Smith, of San Marcos, has been with Hunter Industries since 2000. He has held various roles within the company including engineering, product management and marketing. He is a professional engineer as well as a WaterSense partner.

“I would like to serve on the board to help drive improvements in our industry through education, advocacy and water conservation,” Smith said.

Bisconer and Smith join additional newly elected board members Amy Graham, of Austin, Texas, and Doug Macdonald, FASIC, CLIA, LEED-AP, of Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as the 11 other members who are continuing their terms from previous years.

The IA Board of Directors establishes the association’s strategic direction, policies and programs. The board monitors current and evolving industry trends, determines strategic priorities, defines public policy positions and acts as stewards of IA’s financial resources. Directors are elected each fall by members of the association and represent the diversity of member types and market segments.

For more information about the IA Board of Directors and to learn how to nominate someone, visit the IA website at www.irrigation.org.