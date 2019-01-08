Diegueno Middle School student receives art recognition

Riley Thorner, an art student Diegueno Middle School in Encinitas, was awarded a certificate and a check for $100 by Linda Melvin, president of the San Dieguito Art Guild (SDAG), on Dec. 12.

“I will use this money to better improve my art skills and share them with my friends and all the people around me. I will use the money to buy new art supplies so that I can work on and create new art. It was very generous of the Guild to give me this opportunity, “ Riley said.

The certificate and check was the first of eight that will be awarded in the Guild’s 2019 fiscal year. The initiative was suggested and organized by Jeffrey R. Brosbe, SDAG board member and retired drama teacher who taught in the San Dieguito School District.

The awards to middle and high school students is in keeping with the guild’s mission statement: SDAG is dedicated to furthering artistic understanding and fostering artistic growth of members and the community at large by promoting interest, education,knowledge and skills in the visual arts.

The San Dieguito Art Guild, a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization made up of over 200 talented local artists, operates the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, Suite C-103. For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.

— Submitted news release