San Dieguito Academy to perform 'Sense and Sensibility'

San Dieguito Academy’s Advanced Drama Honors class will be performing Sense and Sensibility by innovative writer, Kate Hamill, based off the novel by Jane Austen. Performances will be Jan. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7 p.m. in the Clayton E. Liggett Theater.

Sense and Sensibility follows the restrained Elinor and her sister, the tumultuous Marianne who couldn’t be any more different. Being women in 1800’s England, they cannot inherit their father’s manor after his sudden death, forcing them to move to a small cottage in the countryside. Socially vulnerable and financially unstable, follow the adventures of a colorful cast of characters attempting to navigate their lives. Full of witty humor, wildly entertaining characters, exciting twists, and devastating heartbreaks, Jane Austen’s timeless classic is reinvented.