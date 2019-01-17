Encinitas events this week (Jan. 18)

For more information and events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2SM3UwH.

San Diego North Coast Singers

Poems, Prayers and Promises. Ring in the winter season with the beautiful voices of children and youth on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. at San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena. This performance features all four youth choirs at this 26th annual concert. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SPpGQj.

Expressive Arts Workshop and Photo Painting Series

Open to all patients, this introduction and symbolic collage workshop is aimed to set the intention for the year on Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by PhotoPainting, an eight-week series dedicated to using personal pictures, painting, layering and texturing on canvas to let your story unfold and see it transforming under your hands, in front of your eyes. No art experience is necessary. Classes take place at the UCSD Cancer Center, 1200 Garden View. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2Fs80WW.

Hutchins Consort

The concert program will include Barber's Adagio for Strings and other consort fan favorites like Libertango and Summertime on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2FoRIPe.

Day of Creative Renewal

Spend a day in the garden discovering how nature can be both a healer and a mirror for your mind, body and spirit on Jan. 19 from 9 am. to 5 p.m. at the California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. With gently guided activities and a slow, meditative pace, the center will use poetry and art making to reflect on what is most important in our lives. No art experience is necessary. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2ADsWXK.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RjRkbe.

Tour the Teten Farm House

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

First Sunday Music Series

Trails & Rails will perform in the Encinitas Library Community Room, 540 Cornish Drive, on Feb. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. The trio features Walt Richards on guitar, banjo and mandolin; Paula Strong on back-up guitar; and Mike Craig on acoustic bass. All three members sing lead and harmony. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MeFSru.

Roger Anderson Chorale

The concert will focus on the sense of moving through darkness and pain, into light and beauty, on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. and on Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the White Box Theater, 2590 Truxton Road in San Diego. There will be the interpretation of music through dance, choreographed by Emily Miller, Performing Arts Workshop director. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2spp2xi.

Forest Bathing

Shinrin-yoku-or Forest Bathing-is a way of connecting people to nature. The positive health effects of walking in a state of relaxation in nature has undergone significant scientific testing and validation, that is trending in gardens and nature reserves across the country. Try out this technique on Jan. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2QFzUka.

Tu B'Shvat Food Forest Festival

Join Coastal Roots Farm in the food forest for its annual tree planting festival on Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 800 Ecke Ranch Road. Enjoy guided walks through the forest, a variety of activities, food from local vendors, and much more. One hundred trees will be planted in the food forest. Family friendly; all are welcome. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2slxU77.

Fiddle Tune Jam and Workshop

Join in the jam session at noon or come early for the workshop at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Coffee and Company, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard. For anyone who likes to play or accompany fiddle tunes on an acoustic string instrument. For more information, call 760-522-8458.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. Tickets and showtimes: www.bit.ly/2RsPxje.