Botanic Garden announces date for 5k Paw Walk in the Garden 2019

San Diego Botanic Garden is teaming up with Rancho Coastal Humane Society for the seventh annual 5K Paw Walk in the Garden on Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. This is the one time during the year that pet dogs are allowed in the Garden with their human friends.

Both organizations benefit from this unique and fun event where participants follow a 5K walk through Encinitas’ beautiful 37-acre urban oasis with their four-legged, furry friends. The route winds through some of the Garden’s most exotic flora including our Australia, Hawaii and Canary Islands gardens, as well as through our popular Bamboo, Subtropical Fruit, Palm Canyon and California Native areas.

At the Paw Walk there will be pet products, food (for people), treats (for dogs), lots of great information for dog lovers, and (of course) dogs and puppies to interact with – and some to adopt! There will also be a peanut butter and cream cheese challenge for pets and their owners, along with a costume contest. Great prizes will be awarded for the winners of all these contests as well as for the largest fund-raisers.

For the safety and comfort of everyone participating in Paw Walk, please:

No dogs in heat

Dogs must be kept on a leash at all times (leashes can be no longer than 6’)

Owners must pick up after their dogs (doggie bags will be available)

Limited to two dogs per person

Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccines.

Paw Walk registration, events and the start/finish lines will take place in the main parking lot of San Diego Botanic Garden located at 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encintas.

For more information, visit https://rchumanesociety.org/events/5k-paw-walk-in-the-garden.For registration, visit https://www.sdbgarden.org/pawwalk.htm.

