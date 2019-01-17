Encinitas gains control of, aims to beautify Vulcan Avenue

Encinitas has gained control over a street that has been described by the mayor as "neglected" and "rundown."

The city council on Jan. 16 voted unanimously to take control over Vulcan Avenue, between Encinitas Boulevard and La Costa Avenue. North County Transit District had been in control of the street, which has gone fairly unmaintained and unmanaged, according to a city staff report.

The agreement allows temporary parking in a designated section of the NCTD rail right-of-way on North Vulcan Avenue, north of Leucadia Boulevard, and on North Coast Highway 101, north of Encinitas Boulevard.

In the past, cars have parked in these areas without proper authorization because of convenience and otherwise limited parking alternatives, according to the staff report.

The city has approved a contractor to work to remedy potential ruts and grade differentials, install wheel stops to prevent parking too close to the rail and include warning signage. Crosswalks may also include striping as a cautionary measure for pedestrians.

Parking would continue to be prohibited on existing curbs or sidewalks along the west side of North Vulcan Avenue between Encinitas Boulevard and Leucadia Boulevard. Signs will be posted in the area, and nearby property owners and residents would be notified 60 days before the rule is enforced.

Mayor Catherine Blakespear said she believed the city's gain of control over the area mirrors when it took responsibility for several beach overlook points, from the state, in the 1990s.

She said the latter project improved a public space for residents, and she expects the Vulcan effort to do the same.

The city signed the agreement with NCTD under a 120-day termination clause, at which point either of the parties can back out of the deal.