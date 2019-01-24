Encinitas events this week (Jan. 25)

For more information and events, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2QYpqMZ.

Lux reception: Courtney Mattison

Experience a unique opportunity to meet the third artist-in-residence of season 12, Courtney Mattison, on Jan. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. See her work and learn about her artistic process. It will be a fun evening with live music, drinks, and incredible art. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2U86YDu.

LIFE Foreign Film: The Last Suit

Abraham Bursztein, an 88 year-old Jewish tailor, runs away from Buenos Aires to Poland, where he proposes to find a friend who saved him from certain death at the end of World War II. After seven decades without any contact with him, Abraham will try to find his old friend and keep his promise to return one day. This Israelian and Polish film with English subtitles will be screened Jan. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Workshop: Living Wall/Vertical Garden

Learn the basics of planting a 10-inch-by-20-inch vertical living wall made out of succulents on Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. Living walls can be used exterior or interior with multitudes of colors, textures and sizes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Hn2vLI.

Performing Arts for Teens and Adults with Autism

Performing arts workshops designed to teach social/communication skills to teens and young adults and children, with autism, in an inclusive environment will be held Jan. 26 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at 535 Encinitas Boulevard, suite 101. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2AXCAEF.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2RjRkbe.

Tour the Teten Farm House

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Tour it every Saturday in January from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2Voiaxd.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. Tickets are $10. 471 Coast Highway 101. Tickets and showtimes: www.bit.ly/2RsPxje.

'Heart to Art'

The public is invited to an artists’ reception at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101, celebrating hand-crafted artworks by the members of the San Dieguito Art Guild on Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The theme for this special sale will be all things heart shaped or Valentine’s Day themed. Included will be jewelry, gourd art, glass, pottery, and paintings. Come on by and find a gift for your special Valentine. For more information, visit www.OffTrackGallery.com.