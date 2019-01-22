Ed Sprague named president of OMWD's board of directors for fourth time

At Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s January 16 board meeting, Ed Sprague assumed the position of president for the fourth time. Sprague will serve as president for the 2019-2020 term. In addition, Bob Topolovac is serving as vice president, Larry Watt as treasurer, Robert Kephart as secretary, and Christy Guerin as director and San Diego County Water Authority representative.

Sprague began serving on the board in 2008 to represent Division 5, and has previously served as president for two consecutive terms between 2009 and 2012, and again from 2015 through 2016.

A retired deputy fire chief, Sprague is currently teaching fire technology at Palomar College. In 2010, he achieved the Recognition in Special District Governance certification from the Special District Leadership Foundation. He has represented OMWD on the California Special District Association's Education Committee, served on the Special District Risk Management Authority board in 2011, and is Vice Chair of the San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission.

“2019 is shaping up to be another significant year for California’s water supply reliability, regulations, and legislation. I look forward to leading the district as we face new challenges while maintaining our tradition of providing high-quality water at the lowest possible rates,” Sprague said.

Watt was thanked and honored during the meeting for his service as president for the 2017-2018 term. This marked the second time Watt has filled the president position, having previously served in that role for the 2013-2014 term.

— Submitted news release