Encinitas events this week (Feb. 1)

Senior Expo

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will again host the Encinitas Senior Expo titled “Embracing Retirement, Before and After 65” on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. The Presenting Sponsor for the event is Belmont Village Senior Living in Cardiff.

This free event is focused on people that will be retiring soon and those already retired, and provide information for children of aging individuals looking for options for their parents. The event will include expert speakers on subjects pertinent to a healthy and successful retirement life. Healthy snacks will be available with opportunity drawings throughout the day and a commemorative bag for the first 300 attending the expo. For more information, call (760) 753-6041 or visit www.encinitaschamber.com/embracing-retirement.

LIFE Lecture: A Sociocultural History of Refugees, Raciscm and Reconciliation

Sociology professor, Dr. Thao Ha will discuss a documentary film, "Seadrift," which was inspired by her research on the Vietnamese fishermen in Texas and the conflict in the 1980s with native fishermen and the KKK. Dr. Ha will show a trailer of the film and then discuss the issues of refugee assimilation, racial and ethnic conflict, and community resolutions and reconciliation for a better world on Feb. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue in the student conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Brass clinic

The Coastal Community Concert Band is sponsoring a free clinic with the U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet on Feb. 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Oakcrest Middle School, 675 Balour Street, in the band room. The clinic is open to all — including music teachers, students and musicians — who desire a deeper understanding of music as instructed by one of the best brass ensembles in the nation. The quintet will also be featured in the CCC Band's 36th anniversary "Musical Sensations" on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street. For more information about either event, visit www.cccband.com.

Spring succulent wreath class

Design and create your own succulent wreath using over 350 cuttings from the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your new wreath can be mounted on your wall (indoors or outdoors) or displayed on a table in your very own garden or home. Please bring small clippers to class. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BalZ0s.

Healing arts class

For those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges, enjoy self-expression through art, increase skills, improve eye/hand coordination and enjoy the warmth and support of facilitator, Denise McMurtrie. Classes take place Feb. 2 and 16 at 10:30 a.m.; and Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 4 p.m. at Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. For more information and to register, email pimstone.deborah@scrippshealth.org.

Band O Rama

This special concert will feature local school bands playing a variety of music for your enjoyment on Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at La Costa Canyon High School, 1 Maverick Way in Carlsbad. Participating schools include Ada Harris Elementary, EUSD's band program, Diegueno Middle School, Oak Crest Middle School, San Dieguito Academy, and La Costa Canyon High School. The concert concludes with a finale performance of "Bandorama March" featuring more than 400 band students. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Shf67o.

Birds, beaks and feet! Family Day

Some beaks are shaped for cracking nuts while others are designed for probing sticky mud. Learn about beaks, feet and everything neat with crafts, hikes and hands-on family fun on Feb. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at San Eljo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Avenue. Co-presented by San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy & County Parks. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RuigR3.

Super Bowl party

Come see the big game with the San Dieguito American Legion Post 416 on Feb. 3 from noon to 10 p.m. at 210 West F Street. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HB6e8y.

Trails & Rails

Walt and Paula have enjoyed performing together for over 25 years in various formats, including nine years with the instrumental group, MandolinMadness. Hear music played on guitar, banjo, acoustic bass and mandolin in this program of Western music on Feb. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UzHBej.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Favourite, A Star is Born, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and show times, visit https://bit.ly/2MEJPpV.

Valentine Romance

Visit the Encinitas Library on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. for a heavenly flute orchestra and harp concert followed by a lavish Valentine Oceanview reception. The show will feature harpist Naomi Alter, flutists Lori Bell, Chikako Iverson, Deborah MacMurray and 20 flutes of all shapes and sizes. For more information, visit www.soafluteorchestra.com.

Art show

Margot Villa, Cherie Gollaher and Kim Simas are among the artists displaying work at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, through March 27. An artists' reception night is scheduled for Feb. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.margotvillaart.com.