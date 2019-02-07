Encinitas events this week (Feb. 8)

For more events and information, visit the city’s newsletter at https://bit.ly/2DTYJFS.

Ovation Theatre presents ‘Freaky Friday’

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre presents the first community theater production in San Diego County of the musical “Freaky Friday,” a heartfelt, funny and emotional update on the classic American story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically switch bodies, with just a day to put things right.

Ovation Theatre will perform the play from Feb. 8 to 10 and from Feb. 15 to 17 at Brubeck Theater at Palomar College, 1140 West Mission Road in San Marcos.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RJz6v2.

Workshop: Himalayan Sacred Sound Instruments

Led by Diane Mandle, learn the proper use of the tingsha, ghanta/dorje and singing bowls as they apply to the altering of consciousness, mental/emotional transformation and the stimulation of physical healing, with special attention to the instruments cultural/historical foundations and therapeutic techniques. The class will take place Feb. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 701 Garden View Court. Workshops will also be held Feb. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MO4VSC.

CCCBand Anniversary Concert with the U.S. Army Brass Quintet

The Coastal Communities Concert Band celebrates its 36th anniversary with a concert, “Musical Sensations,” featuring the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, one of the most highly respected and sought-after groups of its kind. This concert’s repertoire showcases the CCCBand’s extensive versatility. From Puccini’s Nessun Dorma to the stately Crown Imperial to the passionate Virgen de la Macarena, there is something for everyone.

The concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Road in Carlsbad. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for students.

Visit www.cccband.com, (760) 727-3741.

LIFE Foreign Film: The Color of Paradise

Mohamed, a young blind boy, is a quick and gentle soul who excels at boarding school. When he returns home he is loved by his grandmother and sisters. Mohamed yearns for his father’s acceptance who’s ambitious to re-marry into a prosperous family. He fears a blind son will devalue him in the marriage market. The film will be screened Feb. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

North Coast Rep to present ‘Gabriel’

It is 1943 in the wind-swept Nazi-occupied Isle of Guernsey. A mysterious, handsome man washes ashore and four British women decide to protect him through cunning deceptions and bravery. His presence creates an electrical charge in the household that is already burdened by wartime loss and ever-present danger. Gabriel previews begin Wednesday, Feb. 20. Opening Night on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. Runs through March 17. There will be a special talkback on Friday, March 1, with the cast and artistic director.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

For schedule and tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Roma, Thank You Mother and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 South Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2RHfuro.

Sweethearts’ Ball Dance in Encinitas

Sweethearts’ Ball Dance is a night of fun for the whole family on Friday, Feb. 15, 6 – 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024. Admission price to the Ball Dance is $6 /Encinitas residents and $9/non–residents. Children under the age of 2 are free. Parking for the event is free and all are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, Feb. 7. Light hors d’oeuvres, treats and refreshments will be provided. This is a family event for children on up to grandparents.

For more information, visit www.EncinitasParksandRec.com, course #9583, call 760-633-2740, or email encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.

West African Dance

L.A. choreographer and singer, Kara Mack, will be teaching traditional West African dance on Feb. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Boulevard.

Mack also leads a contemporary Afro Brazilian dance troupe when she’s not collaborating with choreographers for Grammy award performers.

Live drumming will accompany her rooted style. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t9BNMS.

Lux Reception and Talk

Experience a unique opportunity, as artist-in-residence Courtney Mattison leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process on Feb. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Be part of the Lux experience. With live music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HT4HLb.

Hutchins Consort Family Concert

A family-friendly, one-of-a-kind musical experience, Encinitas’ Hutchins Consort is one of Southern California’s cultural treasures, redefining the perception of “chamber music” with programs that combine great works of virtually every musical genr, from the Renaissance to Rock. Watch them perform on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TzNfgb.

Off Track Gallery Artist Reception

The public is invited to an artists’ reception celebrating hand-crafted artworks by the members of the San Dieguito Art Guild on Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. The theme for this special display will be all things heart-shaped or Valentine’s Day themed. Included will be jewelry, gourd art, glass, pottery, and paintings. Come on by and find a gift for your special Valentine. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SyY44M.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Tv3haZ.

Tour the Teten Farmhouse

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Visit it every Saturday in February from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Tv3haZ.

The Blessing of Food

Learn all about the brachot (blessings) for different types of food on Feb. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Harvest vegetables right out of the ground, explore fruit grown on the trees, visit the chickens to learn about collecting eggs and prepare pizza dough to top with items from each good group. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UI3NTy.

March for Meals 5K Charity Walk

Join Meals on Wheels San Diego County for its annual March for Meals 5K Charity Walk presented by Barona Band of Mission Indians on Saturday, March 23. at 8:30 a.m. This fun fitness event will help support San Diego’s homebound and isolated senior population. Proceeds from the event will help provide nutritious meals and a daily wellness check for this most vulnerable and fragile population.

The March for Meals 5K Charity Walk will be held at a new location this year at Liberty Station NTC Park located at 2455 Cushing Road, 92106.

Event day begins with registration open at 7 a.m. and the Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. Prizes will be awarded to the team and individual with the most funds raised, best costume, and most spirited team. Dogs are welcomed. Entrants may sign up online at bit.ly/2SpWO42

Second Sunday Life Drawing

An uninstructed open session takes place the second Sunday of every month from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Martin Fine Art Classes Studio, 162 South Rancho Santa Fe Road in suite E-30. Classes are hosted by artists Albert Martin and Judy Salinsky. Bring your supplies; draw, paint or practice sculpture. Format: warm-up, 5, 10 & 20 minute poses, longer poses available by request. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UGZ984.

Landscape and Water Efficiency Workshop

Olivenhain Municipal Water District and San Dieguito Water District have partnered to offer a free WaterSmart Landscape Design Workshop. The event will be held Feb. 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive in Encinitas. Taught by WaterSmart instructor and landscape architect Joy Lyndes, this workshop will provide step-by-step instruction on how to transform traditional turf-heavy landscapes into a thriving water-efficient garden. For more information or to register for this WaterSmart workshop, visit www.olivenhain.com/events or call 760-753-6466.

Free musical band clinic in Encinitas

The Coastal Community Concert Band is sponsoring a free clinic with the U.S. Army Band Brass Quintet on Feb. 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Oak Crest Middle School, 675 Balour St., Encinitas, in the band room. The clinic is open to all — including music teachers, students and musicians — who desire a deeper understanding of music as instructed by one of the best brass ensembles in the nation. The quintet will also be featured in the CCC Band’s 36th anniversary “Musical Sensations” on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Street. For more information about either event, visit www.cccband.com.

Seaside Center for Spiritual Living Open House Extravaganza

After 30 years in the community, Seaside Center for Spiritual Living’s campus at 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas will present an Open House Extravaganza and “New thought-A-thon” Sunday, Feb. 17, from 1-5 p.m. The event will be open to the community and feature demonstrations of music, yoga, sound healing, kids programs, education and enrichment classes and various interactive sessions in short live segments throughout the event to familiarize the public with the thriving Spiritual Center. There will be a vendor marketplace, local food trucks, face painting, a jumpy house and more. For more information, visit www.seasidecenter.org

UCSD celebrates Black History Month

This February, the University of California San Diego will celebrate Black History Month with a month-long series of events ranging from a conversation with Alicia Garza, who helped launch the Black Lives Matter movement; to an Afro-Caribbean dance and drumming workshop; and a night of spoken word, poetry and art. Many of the events are free and open to all, and center around this year’s theme of “Black Migrations: The Movement of African Peoples Across the Diaspora.”

All campus and community members are invited to join in UC San Diego’s 17th annual Black History Scholarship Brunch. This annual fundraiser, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, spotlights the work of student scholars and supports undergraduate scholarships. The event will include a keynote talk, silent auction, live music performance and Southern-style soul food brunch. All proceeds from the silent auction support undergraduate scholarships, enabling ambitious and motivated students to realize their academic dreams at UC San Diego. All event details can be found at blackhistorymonth.ucsd.edu.

Mike Levin to speak locally

The Encinitas North Coast Democratic Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Carlsbad Dove Library, Gowland Room, from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Mike Levin, newly elected Congressman for 49th Congressional District, who will speak on: “The View from Washington DC: Policy, Politics and What to Expect in 2019.” For more information, visit www.encdc.org.

