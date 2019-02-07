Encinitas events this week (Feb. 8)

For more events and information, visit the city's newsletter at https://bit.ly/2DTYJFS.

Workshop: Himalayan Sacred Sound Instruments

Led by Diane Mandle, learn the proper use of the tingsha, ghanta/dorje and singing bowls as they apply to the altering of consciousness, mental/emotional transformation and the stimulation of physical healing, with special attention to the instruments cultural/historical foundations and therapeutic techniques. The class will take place Feb. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 701 Garden View Court. Workshops will also be held Feb. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MO4VSC.

LIFE Foreign Film: The Color of Paradise

Mohamed, a young blind boy, is a quick and gentle soul who excels at boarding school. When he returns home he is loved by his grandmother and sisters. Mohamed yearns for his father's acceptance who's ambitious to re-marry into a prosperous family. He fears a blind son will devalue him in the marriage market. The film will be screened Feb. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in room 204. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

West African Dance

L.A. choreographer and singer, Kara Mack, will be teaching traditional West African dance on Feb. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Boulevard. Mack also leads a contemporary Afro Brazilian dance troupe when she's not collaborating with choreographers for Grammy award performers. Live drumming will accompany her rooted style. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2t9BNMS.

Ovation Theatre Presents Freaky Friday

Encinitas-based Ovation Theatre presents the first community theater production in San Diego County of the musical 'Freaky Friday,' a heartfelt, funny and emotional update on the classic American story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically switch bodies, with just a day to put things right. Ovation Theatre will perform the play from Feb. 8 to 10 and from Feb. 15 to 17 at Brubeck Theater at Palomar College, 1140 West Mission Road in San Marcos. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RJz6v2.

Lux Reception and Talk

Experience a unique opportunity, as artist-in-residence Courtney Mattison leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process on Feb. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lux Art Institute, 1550 South El Camino Real. Be part of the Lux experience. With live music, drinks, hors d'oeuvres and light refreshments. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HT4HLb.

Hutchins Consort Family Concert

A family-friendly, one-of-a-kind musical experience, Encinitas' Hutchins Consort is one of Southern California's cultural treasures, redefining the perception of "chamber music" with programs that combine great works of virtually every musical genr, from the Renaissance to Rock. Watch them perform on Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2TzNfgb.

Off Track Gallery Artist Reception

The public is invited to an artists' reception celebrating hand-crafted artworks by the members of the San Dieguito Art Guild on Feb. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Off Track Gallery, 937 South Coast Highway 101. The theme for this special display will be all things heart-shaped or Valentine's Day themed. Included will be jewelry, gourd art, glass, pottery, and paintings. Come on by and find a gift for your special Valentine. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SyY44M.

Families Make History

A new year is an exciting and hopeful time for all. Join Miss Mary on the patio for fun make-and-take projects for the entire family, a unique and creative way to spend the day. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Tv3haZ.

Tour the Teten Farmhouse

Lovingly restored by architect and museum docent David Oakley, the home features its original furniture as well as objects from the period. Visit it every Saturday in February from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum, 450 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Tv3haZ.

The Blessing of Food

Learn all about the brachot (blessings) for different types of food on Feb. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. Harvest vegetables right out of the ground, explore fruit grown on the trees, visit the chickens to learn about collecting eggs and prepare pizza dough to top with items from each good group. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UI3NTy.

Second Sunday Life Drawing

An uninstructed open session takes place the second Sunday of every month from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Martin Fine Art Classes Studio, 162 South Rancho Santa Fe Road in suite E-30. Classes are hosted by artists Albert Martin and Judy Salinsky. Bring your supplies; draw, paint or practice sculpture. Format: warm-up, 5, 10 & 20 minute poses, longer poses available by request. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UGZ984.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: Roma, Thank You Mother and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 South Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2RHfuro.

Landscape and Water Efficiency Workshop

Olivenhain Municipal Water District and San Dieguito Water District have partnered to offer a free WaterSmart Landscape Design Workshop. The event will be held Feb. 19 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive in Encinitas. Taught by WaterSmart instructor and landscape architect Joy Lyndes, this workshop will provide step-by-step instruction on how to transform traditional turf-heavy landscapes into a thriving water-efficient garden. For more information or to register for this WaterSmart workshop, visit www.olivenhain.com/events or call 760-753-6466.