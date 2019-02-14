Encinitas events this week (Feb. 15)

The Sweetheart's Ball will be held Feb. 15 at the Encinitas Community Center. Courtesy

Sweetheart’s Ball

A night of dancing to a DJ and fun for the whole family on Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Light hors d’oeuvres, treats and refreshments will be provided. This is a family event for children on up to grandparents. Photo backdrops will be available so bring your camera to capture your memories of the evening. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BC41Vd.

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra concert

Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally-renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

The orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan, and gusli. They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world. The concert is presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas.

Proceeds from the concert will be used for Encinitas arts education programs for youth and public art. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance. For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, encinitasarts@gmail.com, (760) 298-1708, or visit www.encinitasarts.org.

Hutchins Consort: Bach to Rock

Brilliant pianist Maksim Velichkin joins the consort for a new installment of the popular Bach and Rock series, this time performing Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, juxtaposed with rock classics by the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the band Yes. The concert will take place Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HWubHA.

5K Paw Walk

Once a year, the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, welcomes furry friends and their families. Dogs are encouraged to bring their owners to enjoy the 5K walk, as well as pet products, doggie treats and people food on Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccinated and well-behaved dogs only. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2WRIq43.

Lagoon Platoon Planting Event

Join a nature workout during native planting season on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. Enjoy the great outdoors with others who want to make our world a better place, one seedling at a time, with San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. For ages 13+. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GgUFC4.

Art meditations in nature

Breathe in the peace of creating with nature as the sound of ocean waves transport you on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. Reconnect to your sense of wonder and possibility as you play in the sand. Celebrate the gift and impermanence of life as you create monumental art and then watch it wash away. FOr more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SkbgeD.

San Diego Fermentation Festival

This family-friendly outdoor festival features artisanal food makers and brewers, hands-on DIY stations on how to make fermented foods. Ambrosia Garden (21+) with tasters of local beer, wine, mead, cider and more, live music, wellness pavilion and Makers Marketplace. It will take place Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MUVIIg.

Fiddle Tune Jam and Workshop

Join in the jam session or come early for the workshop. For anyone who likes to play or accompany fiddle tunes on an acoustic string instrument. Listen to or bring an instrument and play Appalachian-style old-time tunes and/or Celtic style music. The event takes place at Coffee and Company, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard, on Feb. 17. The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and the jam starts at noon. For more information, call 760-522-8458.

Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra: Valentine Romance

An afternoon of romantic and shimmering delights with guest artists Naomi Alter, harp, Lori Bell, flute, Deborah MacMurray, piccolo, and others, performing music by Debussy, Iverson, Rutter and more. Enjoy a sweetheart dessert buffet on the patio. The event takes place Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2E05vtH.

CCC Band Anniversary Concert with the U.S. Army Brass Quintet

The Coastal Communities Concert Band celebrates its 36th anniversary with a concert, “Musical Sensations,” featuring the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, one of the most highly respected and sought-after groups of its kind. This concert’s repertoire showcases the CCCBand’s extensive versatility. From Puccini’s Nessun Dorma to the stately Crown Imperial to the passionate Virgen de la Macarena, there is something for everyone.

The concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Road in Carlsbad. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for students. Visit www.cccband.com, (760) 727-3741.

Peter Sprague Trio: A Benefit for Nature

The trio celebrates the jazz tradition of improvisation on Feb. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 1036 Solana Drive in Solana Beach. They will explore the music of The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor and Cream from a fresh jazz perspective in a new sonic light. To benefit the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2E2swfT.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Favourite, Roma, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For more information and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2t9VTXg.

North Coast Symphony ‘Soloist Spotlight’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m., at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvorák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Lecture: Foreign Entanglements

Dr. Sandy Lakoff, Professor Emeritus, UC San Diego, will focus on the threats to the “liberal world order” created with American leadership after World War II and seemingly triumphant with the implosion of the USSR. It will stress the dangers posed by such rising forces as xenophobic nationalism and authoritarianism and suggest that this country needs to actively champion democracy and human rights rather than suppose we can be safe and prosperous in isolation, as once seemed possible. The lecture will take place Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of Miracosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the student conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Encinitas Library Book sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale March 2. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CDs for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org for more information.

First Sunday Concert

Hot Pstromi bandleader and founder Yale Strom was a pioneer among revivalists in conducting extensive field research in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans among the Jewish and Rom communities. This unique research formed the foundation for Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi. Hot Pstromi’s sound — a fusion of traditional klezmer, new Jewish music, Gypsy, khasidic, world beat and Balkan music noted for long improvisational breaks – is unique and celebrated. Strom and his band will be performing klezmer, Yiddish, Ladino, swing and even a bluegrass tune or two at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on March 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

‘Amore e malavita’ film

Directed by Manetti Brothers, this Italian film will be screened at the La Paloma Theatre, 471 South Coast Highway 101, on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. It will be presented by the San Diego Italian Film Festival. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SpyJLv.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra

The Advanced Ensemble of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of professional and amateur classical guitarists, will present a concert of orchestral works at 7:30 p.m. on March 1 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. For more information, including information about upcoming spring guitar workshops, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com.

Music By The Sea: Romantic Pairings

“Music By The Sea: Romantic Pairings” features Anastasia Malliaras, soprano, Aaron Haas, guitar, Laurel Irene, soprano, and Jaxon Williams, guitar. Two brilliant guitar/soprano duos in one concert. Malliaras and Haas will perform music by Franz Schubert and a song cycle by Spanish composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco. Irene and Williams will offer a contrasting program of American music from the 20th century by Domenico Argento. All four artists are from the USC Thornton School of Music.

Friday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14, or at the door. Tickets, and at the door. Info 760-633-2746.

SD Film Festival Oscar Viewing Party

The San Diego International Film Festival’s Awards Viewing Party will be held Sunday, Feb. 24 from 4:30-10 p.m. at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. The event includes a red carpet, hosted bar, food tasting from some of San Diego’s top chefs, a champagne welcome, raffle, live viewing of the telecast and more. Proceeds benefit the San Diego Film Foundation FOCUS On Impact Educational Program. For tickets, visit sdfilmfest.com.

Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium

The Academy of Our Lady of Peace (OLP), the oldest high school in San Diego and the only all-girls’ school in the county, will host its Fifth Annual Women’s Symposium, Piloting Your Life, on Friday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on its historic campus in Normal Heights. San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan will serve as keynote speaker, Mara Fortin, owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes, will be the closing speaker, and they will be joined with upwards of 20 other panelists.

The event brings together top women leaders to share their insights and pathways to success with OLP students and the larger community. Through dialogue and conversations, these female leaders share their personal experiences of standing up for themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit: www.aolp.org/olpws/

SD Museum of Art lecture in Del Mar

The Art of the Body: Javier Marin, sculptor: Michael Brown, SDMA Curator will discuss Javier Marin, a Mexican sculptor, best known for his precise yet expressive depictions of the human face and figure. He creates human figures that are extremely dynamic and majestic. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, Del Mar, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). The event will take place Monday, Feb. 25. Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and meeting from 10 to 1130 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art, North County Chapter members. $10 for others. Information: 760-704-6436.

Crosby Habitat Management Area Rare Plant ‘Treasure Hunt’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), in partnership with Rincon Consultants and California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Rare Plant Biologist Amy Patten, invites volunteers to learn CNPS Rare Plant “Treasure Hunt” survey methods and help catalog the botanical treasures of the Crosby Habitat Management Area. All ages welcome with waiver. Limited to 25 guests. Parking is available at the trailhead.

Friday, March 8, 9 a.m. to noon, Crosby Habitat Management Area. 8175 Del Dios Rd. Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Directions sent upon registration at sdrvctreasurehunt.eventbrite.com.

Contact: Jonathan Appelbaum, Conservation manager, 858-344-6654, jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Garden Tour 2019: ‘Inviting Nature Home’

The California Native Plant Society-San Diego Chapter (CNPS-San Diego) presents its seventh annual “Garden Tour, Inviting Nature Home: Native Gardens of Central San Diego County,” the weekend of April 13 and 14 from 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. each day. Spend a day or two exploring and learning from these gardens that highlight plants that create habitat, dry streambed bioswales, adjacent natural areas, water catchment devices, slope gardens, charming water features, bridges and sculptures. Location: Rancho Bernardo, Scripps Ranch, Poway, Rancho Peñ asquitos and Clairemont. For tickets and further information, please visit: cnpssd.org/events

Gonzales Canyon Volunteer Clean-Up

“Gonzales Canyon Volunteer Clean-Up” Saturday, will be held Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Sword Way Trailhead (Sword Way at Winstanley Way San Diego, 92130). Bring: Water, protective clothing, gloves, and close-toed shoes.