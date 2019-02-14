Encinitas events this week (Feb. 15)

Sweetheart's Ball

A night of dancing to a DJ and fun for the whole family on Feb. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive. Light hors d'oeuvres, treats and refreshments will be provided. This is a family event for children on up to grandparents. Photo backdrops will be available so bring your camera to capture your memories of the evening. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BC41Vd.

Music by the Sea

Anastasia Malliaras, Aaron Haas, Laurel Irene and Jaxon Williams will perform Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BsJqT3.

Hutchins Consort: Bach to Rock

Brilliant pianist Maksim Velichkin joins the consort for a new installment of the popular Bach and Rock series, this time performing Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, juxtaposed with rock classics by the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and the band Yes. The concert will take place Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2HWubHA.

5K Paw Walk

Once a year, the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, welcomes furry friends and their families. Dogs are encouraged to bring their owners to enjoy the 5K walk, as well as pet products, doggie treats and people food on Feb. 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. Vaccinated and well-behaved dogs only. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2WRIq43.

Lagoon Platoon Planting Event

Join a nature workout during native planting season on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at San Elijo Lagoon Nature Center, 2710 Manchester Ave. Enjoy the great outdoors with others who want to make our world a better place, one seedling at a time, with San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. For ages 13+. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2GgUFC4.

Art meditations in nature

Breathe in the peace of creating with nature as the sound of ocean waves transport you on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the California Center for Creative Renewal, 1905 Crest Drive. Reconnect to your sense of wonder and possibility as you play in the sand. Celebrate the gift and impermanence of life as you create monumental art and then watch it wash away. FOr more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SkbgeD.

San Diego Fermentation Festival

This family-friendly outdoor festival features artisanal food makers and brewers, hands-on DIY stations on how to make fermented foods. Ambrosia Garden (21+) with tasters of local beer, wine, mead, cider and more, live music, wellness pavilion and Makers Marketplace. It will take place Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2MUVIIg.

Fiddle Tune Jam and Workshop

Join in the jam session or come early for the workshop. For anyone who likes to play or accompany fiddle tunes on an acoustic string instrument. Listen to or bring an instrument and play Appalachian-style old-time tunes and/or Celtic style music. The event takes place at Coffee and Company, 1465 Encinitas Boulevard, on Feb. 17. The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and the jam starts at noon. For more information, call 760-522-8458.

Song of the Angels Flute Orchestra: Valentine Romance

An afternoon of romantic and shimmering delights with guest artists Naomi Alter, harp, Lori Bell, flute, Deborah MacMurray, piccolo, and others, performing music by Debussy, Iverson, Rutter and more. Enjoy a sweetheart dessert buffet on the patio. The event takes place Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2E05vtH.

CCCBand Anniversary Concert with the U.S. Army Brass Quintet

The Coastal Communities Concert Band celebrates its 36th anniversary with a concert, “Musical Sensations,” featuring the U.S. Army Brass Quintet, one of the most highly respected and sought-after groups of its kind. This concert’s repertoire showcases the CCCBand’s extensive versatility. From Puccini’s Nessun Dorma to the stately Crown Imperial to the passionate Virgen de la Macarena, there is something for everyone.

The concert will be held Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding Road in Carlsbad. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and free for students.

Visit www.cccband.com, (760) 727-3741.

Peter Sprague Trio: A Benefit for Nature

The trio celebrates the jazz tradition of improvisation on Feb. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 1036 Solana Drive in Solana Beach. They will explore the music of The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jimi Hendrix, James Taylor and Cream from a fresh jazz perspective in a new sonic light. To benefit the San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2E2swfT.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Favourite, Roma, Free Solo and Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For more information and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2t9VTXg.

North Coast Symphony ‘Soloist Spotlight’ Concert

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will take place March 3 at 2:30 p.m. at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvorák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Lecture: Foreign Entanglements

Dr. Sandy Lakoff, Professor Emeritus, UC San Diego, will focus on the threats to the "liberal world order" created with American leadership after World War II and seemingly triumphant with the implosion of the USSR. It will stress the dangers posed by such rising forces as xenophobic nationalism and authoritarianism and suggest that this country needs to actively champion democracy and human rights rather than suppose we can be safe and prosperous in isolation, as once seemed possible. The lecture will take place Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo campus of Miracosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave. in the student conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.