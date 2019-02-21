Encinitas events this week (Feb. 22)

The Rancho Coastal Humane Society holds a once-a-month reading program giving children the opportunity to read to adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits on Feb. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. Courtesy

Happy Tales

Join the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza Street, at its once-a-month reading program giving children the opportunity to read to adoptable dogs, cats and rabbits on Feb. 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. Preregistration is required. For ages 6 to 12. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2DX80f0.

Art Night Encinitas

Enjoy an evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swing open their doors at seven participating art galleries. Held bi-monthly, Art Night Encinitas will celebrate the city’s diverse arts scene with great art, music, refreshments, artist demos and more. The event will be held Feb. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Hall, Encinitas Library; Encinitas Community Center; Lux Art Institute; Corner Frame Shop; Art and Soul on the 101; and First Street Gallery. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2Gz9z6T.

LIFE Lecture: Foreign Entanglements

Dr. Sandy Lakoff will focus on the threats to the “liberal world order” created with American leadership after WWII and seemingly triumphant with the implosion of the USSR. It will stress the dangers posed by xenophobic nationalism and authoritarianism. The lecture will take place Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. on the San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Avenue, in the student center conference room. For more information, email lifesanelijo@gmail.com.

Pacific View Volunteer Work Event

Join the Encinitas Arts, Culture and Ecology Alliance on Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as they rehab the buildings and remodel the landscape of the Pacific View site, 390 West F Street. Bring work gloves and closed toe shoes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2V9xJZ0.

Orchid Kokedama Workshop

Kokedama is a traditional Japanese living art form where moss is used as a container for a plant. In this hands-on workshop, you’ll learn the skills behind Kokedama and make beautiful an Orchid Kokedama. The class will take place Feb. 23 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Diego Botanic Garden, 230 Quail Gardens Drive. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BHDcPp.

Bach Collegium San Diego: Transcendence

The first half of the program highlights German motets by Bach, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Bruckner, and the second half of the program, Frank Martin’s Mass for Double Choir. The concert will take place Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2X8zWpn.

‘Become Your Future Self with The Morphic Field’

“Become Your Future Self with The Morphic Field, Facilitated by Megan Gunsorek.” Uncover hidden dynamics operating beneath the surface causing you to feel stuck, blocked or held back. Heal passed-down ancestral and personal trauma at the source and transform what was once hindering you. This class will take place Feb. 24 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at The Peace House, 1305 North Vulcan Avenue. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2BIBDAC.

La Paloma Theatre

Now showing: The Favourite, Free Solo, 2019 Oscar shorts: Live Action, 2019 Oscar shorts: Animation, Rocky Horror Picture Show. 471 Coast Highway 101. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://bit.ly/2SL0pe4.

San Diego Storytelling Festival

Storytellers of San Diego collaborates with Encinitas Library annually to put on a Storytelling Festival for all ages on March 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 540 Cornish Drive. For more information, visit www.storytellersofsandiego.org.

Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra concert

Encinitas Friends of the Arts will present a concert featuring the internationally-renowned Los Angeles Balalaika Orchestra on Saturday, March 2, 7 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024.

The orchestra of 40 talented musicians plays traditional East European folk instruments such as the balalaika, domra, bayan, and gusli. They will present an exciting program of music from Russia, Ukraine and around the world. The concert is presented by Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas.

Proceeds from the concert will be used for Encinitas arts education programs for youth and public art. To purchase tickets, visit: www.encinitasarts.org/calendar. The concert is expected to sell out, purchase tickets in advance. For more information, contact Naimeh Woodward, encinitasarts@gmail.com, (760) 298-1708, or visit www.encinitasarts.org.

Del Mar Rose Society to host Susan Nessel

The Del Mar Rose Society will host guest speaker Susan Nessel from Armstrong Garden Center on Thursday, Feb. 28. Her expert knowledge of roses, new varieties of roses and the German Kordes hybrid roses designed for strength from harmful insects and fungus will be her topics, including discussion of chili thrip. The event will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. Wine and cheese reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860. Public welcome.

North Coast Symphony ‘Soloist Spotlight’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra “Soloist Spotlight” concert will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2:30 p.m., at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Avenue, in Cardiff. Featured soloist Ray Nowak, trumpeter with the San Diego Symphony, will perform the exciting Trumpet Concerto in A-Flat Major by Alexander Arutiunian. The orchestra will perform Symphony No. 8 by Antonín Dvorák and Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin. Tickets available at the door: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Encinitas Library Book sale

Encinitas Friends of the Library Bookstore holds a book sale March 2. Most books will be from 25 cents to $1, with CDs for 25 cents and DVDs typically $1. Books range from current fiction, children’s selections, biography, self-help and spirituality to health, history, travel and science. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public and opens at 9 a.m. for members at the library, 540 Cornish Drive. Community members can join the Friends group at the door. Visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org for more information.

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra

The Advanced Ensemble of the Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of professional and amateur classical guitarists, will present a concert of orchestral works at 7:30 p.m. on March 1 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Drive. For more information, including information about upcoming spring guitar workshops, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com.

First Sunday Concert

Hot Pstromi bandleader and founder Yale Strom was a pioneer among revivalists in conducting extensive field research in Central and Eastern Europe and the Balkans among the Jewish and Rom communities. This unique research formed the foundation for Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi. Hot Pstromi’s sound — a fusion of traditional klezmer, new Jewish music, Gypsy, khasidic, world beat and Balkan music noted for long improvisational breaks – is unique and celebrated. Strom and his band will be performing klezmer, Yiddish, Ladino, swing and even a bluegrass tune or two at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, on March 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.encinitaslibfriends.org.

‘Get Juicy!’ Female Hormones and Your Health community event

The free monthly women’s event on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 6-7 p.m., includes a talk hosted by LEVEL4 Physio Women’s Health in Encinitas (co-owner and women’s health physical therapist Dr. Dawn Andalon). This month features ND and radio show host Dr. Lauren Noel. She will discuss how hormones affect: 1. Libido; 2. Skin health; 3. Brain function; 4. Weight loss; 5. Mood.

Learn naturopathic techniques to get your hormones balanced and solutions to feel youthful for life.

Pre-registration required with limited seating available at level4pt.com/events/ or by calling 760-503-4440. Location: 171 Saxony Road, #105, Encinitas, 92024.

24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest

The 24th Annual Ugly Dog Contest will be held Sunday, March 24, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Registration is at 10 a.m. and the show starts at 11 a.m. Register at bit.ly/2019uglydog

Crosby Habit at Management Area Rare Plant ‘Treasure Hunt’

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC), in partnership with Rincon Consultants and California Native Plant Society (CNPS) Rare Plant Biologist Amy Patten, invites volunteers to learn CNPS Rare Plant “Treasure Hunt” survey methods and help catalog the botanical treasures of the Crosby Habitat Management Area. All ages welcome with waiver. Limited to 25 guests. Parking is available at the trailhead.

Friday, March 8, 9 a.m. to noon, Crosby Habitat Management Area. 8175 Del Dios Rd. Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Directions sent upon registration at sdrvctreasurehunt.eventbrite.com.

Contact: Jonathan Appelbaum, Conservation manager, 858-344-6654, jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Serving Seniors Annual Gala

Serving Seniors will host its sixth annual Experience of a Lifetime Gala on Thursday, May 2 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The organization aims to raise $475,000 through this event for its programs and services, including 600,000 nutritious meals, affordable housing, healthcare, and more for nearly 5,000 low-income and homeless seniors in San Diego County.

The theme of this years’ Experience of a Lifetime fundraiser is “Stories for the Ages,” celebrating the organization’s clients’ moving journeys of transformation and hope. More information and to purchase tickets: bit.ly/2BBo2er

Home Start to hold 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 47th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala on Saturday, April 6, from 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa. Held each April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Home Start’s Blue Ribbon Gala raises funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to children and families throughout San Diego County.

The gala’s space theme, “Mission Blue: The Great Beyond,” will feature a three-course meal, silent and live auction, photo booth, and live entertainment.

RSVP for this event by Friday March, 29. For more information, visit www.blueribbongala.com or contact Mark Lagace, mlagace@home-start.org, (619) 692-0727 ext. 144.

New Art

 Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to 500 years of seafaring history and a collection of historic vessels and exhibits, presents two new exhibits: Arthur Beaumont’s “Art of the Sea” and the Plein Air Painters Association of San Diego’s “Sea and Shore,” on view Feb. 23 to Sept. 30 at 1492 North Harbor Drive. Admission $18, with discounts. (619) 234-9153. sdmaritime.org

 Ligne Roset La Jolla presents an exhibition of new works by La Jolla contemporary artist Krista Schumacher. Her works (before they come and go as they are sold) will be on view (with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails) 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at 7726 Girard Ave.a Jolla. RSVP: info@kristaschumacherart.com

Blood donations needed

Local storms and flooding have caused multiple San Diego Blood Bank mobile blood drives, including a high school drive expected to collect 70 pints, to be canceled recently. San Diego Blood Bank is asking the public to donate blood at any of the SDBB donor centers throughout San Diego to help replenish the blood supply.